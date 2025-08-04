Shelter

Got a housing problem? We can help:

  • Locally
    Our advice and support services offer one-to-one, personalised help with housing issues and homelessness.

  • Online
    On our website, find expert information about everything from reclaiming your deposit to applying as homeless, or speak to an adviser over webchat.

  • Over the phone
    Our free emergency helpline offers urgent advice if you are homeless, have nowhere to stay tonight or are at risk of harm or abuse in your home.

  • Legal
    Our solicitors provide free legal advice and attend court to help people who’ve lost their homes or are facing eviction.

 

