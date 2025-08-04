Give hope to families facing the housing emergency
Shelter
Got a housing problem? We can help:
Locally
Our advice and support services offer one-to-one, personalised help with housing issues and homelessness.
Online
On our website, find expert information about everything from reclaiming your deposit to applying as homeless, or speak to an adviser over webchat.
Over the phone
Our free emergency helpline offers urgent advice if you are homeless, have nowhere to stay tonight or are at risk of harm or abuse in your home.
Legal
Our solicitors provide free legal advice and attend court to help people who’ve lost their homes or are facing eviction.
