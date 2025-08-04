Warwickshire Legal Services retains LEXCEL accreditation for excellent service delivery

Warwickshire County Council’s Legal Services team has been recognised for excellence with LEXCEL 6.1...

Warwickshire County Council’s Legal Services team has been recognised for excellence with LEXCEL 6.1, a highly regarded and internationally recognised legal practice quality mark awarded by The Law Society.

It is the 26th year that Warwickshire Legal Services (WLS) has achieved this endorsement by demonstrating excellence in client care, compliance, and practice management.

The LEXCEL assessment took place in July and featured interviews with staff as well as in-depth reviews of how legal cases and digital and printed information are managed by the service.

The assessment report highlighted that WLS delivers good practice across many areas of its work including strategic planning, its approach to risk management, and file and case management for staff. WLS’ file reviews are embedded and are viewed by staff as adding value, whilst multiple staff also emphasised that they are impressed with the level of IT support provided.

The assessment report also highlighted that WLS has a positive approach to supporting with staff health and wellbeing, and that staff feel valued, motivated, and prepared to go the extra mile for WLS when required. Client care was similarly emphasised as excellent and that the service treats its clients as a priority.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

"This is a great achievement for Warwickshire Legal Services to be recognised with a LEXCEL accreditation, and I would like to extend my congratulations to the staff in Legal Services for retaining this quality mark for 26 years. Warwickshire Legal Services takes great pride in delivering excellent client care, compliance, and practice management, and will continue to ensure we deliver a great service to make a positive difference for Warwickshire and our clients.”

Warwickshire Legal Services provides legal support to Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, along with a number of County, City, District and Borough Councils and other public sector clients.

The team delivers legal services across a multitude of specialist fields including governance, information law, planning, property, highways, education, commercial, and adults and children’s social care and safeguarding. WLS also provides a wide variety of day-to-day support and training and innovative solutions to assist clients to meet their challenges.

To find out more about WLS, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wls or follow WLS on LinkedIn at https://uk.linkedin.com/company/warwickshire-legal-services.