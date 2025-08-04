By Alzheimer's Society

What does having dementia feel like?

Dementia changes how you feel and how your body works.

These changes are called symptoms.

Everyone with dementia is different. You can have some symptoms but not all of them.

Changes might be small at first but they get worse over time.

Forgetting things:

Dementia can make you forget things more than normal.

Like forgetting people’s names.

And getting lost in places you know well.

And finding it harder to do things like getting dressed or paying at the shop.

Tell your doctor if you are worried about your memory.

Problems with words:

Dementia can make it hard to think of the right word.

Sometimes dementia can make you use the wrong word.

It can make it hard to understand what people are saying.

Tell your doctor if you find it harder to talk or understand.

Feeling different:

Dementia can change how you feel.

It can make you feel sad, angry or worried.

It can make you stop enjoying things you usually like.

It can make you feel restless.

Tell your doctor if you feel different to normal.

Things that can help you​​​​​​​:

Let people know how you feel. Ask for help if you need it.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Keep a diary of changes you notice in yourself.

Keep a diary of changes you notice in yourself. Look after your health.

Try to keep doing things you enjoy.

How we can help you:

You can talk to someone on our support line. Call 0333 150 3456

You can find more information on our website. www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-support