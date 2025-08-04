A booklet about dementia for adults with Down's syndrome

Let’s talk about dementia

What is dementia?

Dementia is an illness in the brain.

It affects many things, but mostly the way people remember and do things.

What does our brain do?

Our brain helps us to do everything. It tells our body what to do:

Remember things. How to walk. How to talk. How to dress. How to eat.

What can happen when dementia harms the brain?

The person’s behaviour starts to change.

The person might forget how to do things they usually do.

Some Examples:

John used to travel on his own to college. Now he forgets where to get off the bus. The person might start to get up in the middle of the night because they think that it is morning. The person might begin to forget the names and faces of people they know well. They might even forget your name.

Sometimes the person might start to throw things or shout and scream. There are a lot of reasons why they might do this. It might be because they feel:

Angry

Lonely

Sad

Frightened

They might have a pain

When someone has dementia they often forget the words that they need to tell people how they feel. Sometimes they shout and scream instead:

The person might keep walking backwards and forwards around the room.

They might keep asking the same question over and over again.

The person might cry a lot. This is because they feel very frightened and confused.

The person might get slower at doing everyday things like dressing and eating.

If you are worried about someone you know, or about yourself, tell someone you trust to help.

What can we do together?

The most important thing is to be peaceful and calm - We can do this by having peaceful places for people to be in.

What other things help people to be calm?

Quietly looking at photos, magazines and pictures. Listening to music that the person likes. Relaxing music helps Being allowed to do things slower than before. Holding hands or stroking hands gently might help. Have people speak slowly and calmy. Remember don’t argue with them.

This booklet is available in an easy read format as a .pdf.

For a copy, please email: warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk

It is advisable that family/carers/friends read the book and do the excercises with the person.

This workbook can be used in two different ways:

• For a person with Down’s syndrome who is developing dementia.

• To help them understand what dementia is, the impact it may have and what might help them.

• For a person with a learning disability whose friend or relative is developing dementia

To help them understand what dementia is and ways to help their friend. Down’s Syndrome Scotland provides support to families, carers and professionals who care for people with Down’s syndrome. If you would like to access further support please call us on 0131 442 8840. For further information visit: www.dsscotland.org.uk