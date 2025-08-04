Help & Resources
Carers with a Learning Disability: Help & Resources
Alzheimer’s Society booklets
https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/sites/default/files/2020-03/what_is_dementia_er1.pdf
https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/sites/default/files/2020-03/helping_a_person_with_dementia_er2.pdf
Easy read symbols
https://www.learningdisabilityservice-leeds.nhs.uk/easy-on-the-i/image-bank
https://www.widgit.com/success-stories/health-emergency-justice/bobs-brainwaves.htm
(Including a dementia pack and many resources.)
Brain hats and brain tour
https://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/kids/activities/brain-hats/
Brain tour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndDpjT0_IM0&t=51s
Easy read health booklets
https://be.macmillan.org.uk/be/s-428-easy-read-titles.aspx?pagenum=1
https://booksbeyondwords.co.uk/
https://booksbeyondwords.co.uk/bookshop/paperbacks/ann-has-dementia
Ann has dementia, by Sheila Hollins (Books Beyond Words, 2012), 60 pages, £10, ISBN: 9781874439141.
Some other places with resources:
Dementia Friendly Project with Bob’s Brainwaves | Widgit
https://www.learningdisabilityanddementia.org/
https://www.learningdisabilityanddementia.org/jennys-diary.html
https://adscresources.advocatehealth.com/
https://adscresources.advocatehealth.com/search/?category=Alzheimer%27s%20Disease%20and%20Dementia
https://www.dsscotland.org.uk/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Lets-Talk-About-Dementia-final-version-05.08.15.pdf
Dementia Friends have an accessible resource which ambassadors can use for groups only.
https://www.dementiafriends.org.uk/
Films:
Vascular dementia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_ZohkndikU
A dementia house
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GBXEjw3iHw
Getting Lost
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-Rcbj_qR4g
House game
https://dementiainmyfamily.org.au/age-5-8/information-library/
Mum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO1uXp1s6O8
Grandma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cH3pJXYrVc4
Grandad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRSMcT10oac
Buying coffee
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyGGpsbN55A
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fz8ACEu7Lho
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkvyGrOEIfA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLBuygIcttU
Bild https://www.bild.org.uk/about-bild/
‘We help those supporting people with complex needs’. Resources section includes a series called Growing Older with Learning Disabilities (GOLD), includes some dementia information, and also Easy read type documents