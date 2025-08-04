Carers with a Learning Disability

Carers with a Learning Disability: Help & Resources

 

Alzheimer’s Society booklets

https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/sites/default/files/2020-03/what_is_dementia_er1.pdf

https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/sites/default/files/2020-03/helping_a_person_with_dementia_er2.pdf

 

Easy read symbols

https://www.learningdisabilityservice-leeds.nhs.uk/easy-on-the-i/image-bank

 

https://www.widgit.com/success-stories/health-emergency-justice/bobs-brainwaves.htm

(Including a dementia pack and many resources.)

 

Brain hats and brain tour

https://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/kids/activities/brain-hats/

Brain tour

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndDpjT0_IM0&t=51s

 

 

Easy read health booklets

https://be.macmillan.org.uk/be/s-428-easy-read-titles.aspx?pagenum=1

https://booksbeyondwords.co.uk/

https://booksbeyondwords.co.uk/bookshop/paperbacks/ann-has-dementia

Ann has dementia, by Sheila Hollins (Books Beyond Words, 2012), 60 pages, £10, ISBN: 9781874439141.

 

Some other places with resources:

Dementia Friendly Project with Bob’s Brainwaves | Widgit

https://www.learningdisabilityanddementia.org/

https://www.learningdisabilityanddementia.org/jennys-diary.html

https://adscresources.advocatehealth.com/

https://adscresources.advocatehealth.com/search/?category=Alzheimer%27s%20Disease%20and%20Dementia

https://www.dsscotland.org.uk/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/Lets-Talk-About-Dementia-final-version-05.08.15.pdf

 

Dementia Friends have an accessible resource which ambassadors can use for groups only.

https://www.dementiafriends.org.uk/

 

Films:

Vascular dementia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_ZohkndikU

A dementia house

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GBXEjw3iHw

Getting Lost

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-Rcbj_qR4g

House game

https://dementiainmyfamily.org.au/age-5-8/information-library/

Mum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NO1uXp1s6O8

Grandma

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cH3pJXYrVc4

Grandad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRSMcT10oac

Buying coffee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CyGGpsbN55A

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fz8ACEu7Lho

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kkvyGrOEIfA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RLBuygIcttU

 

Bild https://www.bild.org.uk/about-bild/

‘We help those supporting people with complex needs’. Resources section includes a series called Growing Older with Learning Disabilities (GOLD), includes some dementia information, and also Easy read type documents

Published: 4th August 2025

