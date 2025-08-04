Together we are help & hope for everyone living with dementia

Alzheimer's Society

Your patients and their families don’t have to face dementia alone.

At Alzheimer’s Society we’re here for everyone who needs support whether they’re worried about dementia, have received a diagnosis or are caring for someone close to them. And we’re also here for you – dedicated health care professionals who need expert advice so you can support your patients in the best way possible.

It’s better to get a diagnosis

We know getting a diagnosis of dementia can be daunting, but 91% of people living with dementia believe it’s better to get one. Diagnosis means families can avoid crisis point, plan for the future and get medication to help manage symptoms. The biggest barrier stopping people seeking a diagnosis is thinking memory loss is a normal sign of ageing. And that’s one of the reasons why tens of thousands of people are facing the realities of dementia alone. With your help, we want to change that.

Your patients need help and hope today

At Alzheimer’s Society, we’re here to listen, offer practical advice and emotional support, and connect people in a similar situation. Our dementia advisers are just a phone call away, and available seven days a week. We also provide face to face support and have a wealth of online information and guidance at alzheimers.org.uk including our online community which offers invaluable support.

Symptoms checklist

Help patients to explain their symptoms by using our symptoms checklist, accredited by the Royal College of General Practitioners and available at alzheimers.org.uk/memoryloss. We have a wealth of information about dementia for you and your patients. Visit alzheimers.org.uk or call 0333 150 3456 today.

We’re here to support you and your patients

At Alzheimer’s Society we’re working towards a world where dementia no longer devastates lives. We do this by giving help to those living with dementia today, and providing hope for the future by campaigning to make dementia the priority it should be and funding groundbreaking research.

Visit alzheimers.org.uk or call 0333 150 3456 today.

Dementia Support Line opening times

Monday to Wednesday: 9:00am – 8:00pm

Thursday and Friday: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Online Referral

Find the online referral form at https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/referralform. Alternatively, you can Google ‘Alzheimer’s Society Make a referral’.