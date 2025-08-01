Warwickshire work experience programme supports over 120 young people

Over 120 young people have completed work experience placements with Warwickshire County Council gaining meaningful insight into working life and developing essential skills for the future.

Students from Year 10 and Year 12, as well as some from colleges and universities, have been welcomed across a range of council services. Their placements were tailored to reflect their interests and aspirations, offering hands-on experience in areas such as Libraries, Country Parks, Highways, Legal Services, Business Intelligence, and Marketing and Communications, among others.

This work opportunity meets the county’s Child Friendly Warwickshire commitment to help young people to be skilled, safe, heard, healthy and happy— by promoting the development of life and employability skills, and preparing young people for further education, training, and the world of work.

Sophie, a Year 12 student who completed a placement with the council’s Marketing and Communications Team, said: “I spent a week working within the Marketing and Communications team as part of my Year 12 work experience. Being in team meetings gave me a much better understanding of the breadth of the council's work and the roles within the department. I was also encouraged to share my own opinions and ideas on how the council could engage more effectively with a younger audience.

“I had the opportunity to take part in a variety of tasks — from writing media reports to designing a social media post — all of which helped me develop valuable skills I can use in future university or job applications.

“I really appreciated the time and consideration that went into making the placement relevant to my personal interests and the subjects I’m studying at school. I’m so glad I chose to do my work experience with Warwickshire County Council — I truly couldn’t have asked for a better week.”

Mia, another young person who recently completed her work experience with the council’s Economy and Skills team, shared:

"I’ve been able to immerse myself in the world of work while learning a variety of new skills. What I enjoyed most was hearing about the staff’s career journeys and how they got to where they are today. They helped me understand not only their current roles but also the many different paths that can lead there—something that isn’t always made clear to us at school, where the focus is often just on university degrees.

“This week has definitely exceeded my expectations. I was keen to learn how an office environment works, but I also got to experience an event the team organised, which was a great bonus. Each day has been different but relevant, which made the whole experience even more exciting."

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, added: “These opportunities help young people experience work, gain new skills, and explore future career paths. Supporting children and young people to prepare for the future is a priority for the council and I’m proud of the number of young people we’ve supported this year.

“I would encourage Warwickshire employers to consider how they can offer similar experiences — whether through placements, mentoring, or apprenticeships.”

Students interested in a work experience placement can email their interests and aspirations to wccworkexperience@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Along with work experience, Warwickshire County Council as part of its Early Careers offer, provides a wide range of apprenticeship opportunities across many of its service areas — offering more career options than many other employers.

Apprenticeship pathways are available in fields such as social care, civil engineering, accountancy, ICT, data analysis, customer service, classroom support, vehicle maintenance, project management, and many others. Apprenticeships are offered at all levels, including higher and degree-level programs, in partnership with leading training providers.

To learn more about current apprenticeship opportunities, visit the Warwickshire County Council apprenticeships pages.

The council’s Set for the Future campaign, which sits under Child Friendly Warwickshire, offers additional resources to support young people’s development. It addresses key areas such as exam preparation, mental wellbeing, skill building, and post-16 options, ensuring every young person in Warwickshire has the tools and confidence to succeed. It also builds on the successful Sorted for School initiative, which continues to provide vital information on school admissions, health advice, and family support.

To find out more about the Set for the Future campaign and how Warwickshire County Council is supporting young people to thrive, visit the Child Friendly Warwickshire website and subscribe to the newsletter for the latest stories and updates.