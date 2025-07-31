Stop Loan Sharks investigates and prosecutes illegal money lenders and provides support for borrowers in the UK.
Stop Loan Sharks
If you have borrowed from a loan shark or are worried about someone else, we’re here to help and keep you safe.
Our specially trained staff will provide you with emotional and practical support that is tailored to your needs.
Call us 24/7 on 0300 555 2222 or start a Live Chat with us by clicking on the chat icon in the bottom right hand corner of the screen. This service is available 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday. If you are deaf or hard of hearing we can provide a BSL interpreter and we have a number of BSL resources on our YouTube channel.
