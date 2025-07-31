A UK where no care worker faces financial hardship alone and where their cause is championed both in and outside of the sector.

The Care Workers’ Charity

We envision a world where care workers are recognised as skilled professionals who are valued, supported, respected and resourced to be in a strong position themselves, and so they can deliver exceptional care.

The Care Workers’ Charity (CWC) is dedicated to supporting the social care workforce, those providing care and support to the million+ people drawing on social care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Clap for Carers” campaign brought the contributions of care workers into the national spotlight. We believe that care workers deserve recognition, support, and advocacy for the vital work they do every day. Our mission revolves around three key pillars: crisis support, mental health initiatives, and advocacy for fair treatment, pay, and recognition.

We support the almost 2 million care workers in the UK, contributing to one of the largest workforces. They care for some of the most vulnerable people in our society with little recognition and often no reward.



Care workers face challenges every day such as loss of income, inconsistent hours, consequences of low recruitment and retention and lack adequate resources to help care workers do their job to the best of their ability.

