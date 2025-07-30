Warwickshire Libraries is proud to unveil a new set of free, bespoke reading resources created to accompany Shakespeare’s First Folio: All the Plays, A Children’s Edition...

a beautifully illustrated, child-friendly adaptation of the iconic 1623 collection.

Shortlisted for Waterstones Book of the Year 2024, this special edition from Walker Books, produced in partnership with The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT), brings all 36 First Folio plays to young readers aged 7 and up. The abridged texts retain Shakespeare’s original language, making them both authentic and accessible.

The book was conceived and edited by Dr Anjna Chouhan, former in-house scholar at the SBT and now Creative Producer for Warwickshire Libraries. It features illustrations by award-winning artist Emily Sutton, drawing on heritage styles that bring the plays vividly to life.

Thanks to a special collaboration with Walker Books, Warwickshire Libraries has secured exclusive rights to create and distribute custom reading resources designed to support this unique publication. The materials currently include play summaries and vocabulary lists, with more content to follow.

These resources are available for free, allowing schools, libraries, and families across Warwickshire and beyond to delve into Shakespeare’s world with confidence and enjoyment.

Cllr Michael Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said:

“This initiative exemplifies Warwickshire’s deep connection to Shakespeare and our commitment to making literature accessible and inspiring for all ages. We’re proud to support a resource that not only honours our local heritage but also opens the door for young readers to explore the richness of Shakespeare’s work in a fun and age-appropriate way.”

The full collection of resources can be accessed via the Warwickshire Libraries Catalogue at: Children’s edition of Shakespeare’s First Folio