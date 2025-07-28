Wasps in Warwickshire – get the buzz on avoiding a sting

Watch - Grassland Specialist Ranger Ben Coleman from Warwickshire County Council shares advice on wasps. Visitors to Warwickshire’s country parks and green spaces may have noticed more wasps aro...

Visitors to Warwickshire’s country parks and green spaces may have noticed more wasps around recently. While these uninvited picnic guests can certainly be a nuisance, park rangers are encouraging people to stay calm and follow a few simple steps to avoid getting stung:

Avoid flapping your arms or swatting at wasps, as this can agitate them.

Wear light-coloured clothing – wasps are less likely to be attracted to this than darker colours.

Keep food and drink covered whenever you’re not eating or drinking – for example, put lids back on containers and cover open glasses or cans with an object or item of clothing. Dispose of food wrappers promptly in the bins provided.

The increase in wasps this summer follows the UK’s warmest spring on record as reported by the Met Office, with wasp numbers generally trending upwards in warmer weather. While their presence can be irritating, there’s no cause for wider concern – wasps play an important role in a healthy ecosystem as both pollinators and predators of pests.

At Warwickshire’s country parks, rangers are taking extra steps to help manage the wasp population. This includes increasing how often bins are emptied where possible, cleaning the inside of bins, removing wasp nests if appropriate, and attracting wasps away from areas where lots of people gather.

Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Culture and Heritage at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Wasps are having a particularly good year, so our countryside rangers wanted to take the opportunity to share some useful tips to help people avoid getting stung. Thanks to the team for doing what they can to reduce wasp numbers in our parks – I hope everyone continues to enjoy our wonderful green spaces this summer!”

