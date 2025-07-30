This summer stay safe and healthy with the Living Well webpages 

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is reminding residents to take simple steps to stay safe, healthy, and connected this summer. The Living Well webpages, available on the WCC website, offer...

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is reminding residents to take simple steps to stay safe, healthy, and connected this summer. The Living Well webpages, available on the WCC website, offer a wide range of free resources to help people look after their health and wellbeing. This includes providing guidance on hydration, nutrition, mental wellbeing, and ways to stay active and eat a balanced diet.

With heatwaves becoming more common during the summer months, it is important to stay cool, drink plenty of water and eat a balanced diet. Adults should aim to drink seven to eight glasses of water each day to support with concentration, digestion, and the health of their joints. If drinking plain water does not appeal, try adding slices of fruit, herbs, or sugar-free cordial to add some flavour. While tea and coffee do count towards daily fluid intake, water is still the best choice.

Feelings of tiredness, dizziness, or being unsteady are common signs that a person may need to drink more water.

Eating well is also key to maintaining independence and wellbeing, and residents are encouraged to include more vegetables, oily fish, and whole foods into meals. The NHS Eat Well Guide is a great resource explaining what to include in a daily meal plan, and how fruit and vegetables are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre to help keep a body strong and healthy.

The summer months are a great time to explore Warwickshire’s parks, trails, and green spaces. Living Well’s Get Active webpage shares the benefits of physical activity to promote mental wellbeing. For example, how regular exercise can lower the risk of developing many long-term conditions such as heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and some cancers.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Small changes can make a big difference in staying healthy, hydrated, and happy this summer. By drinking plenty of water, eating a few more whole foods, participating in social and physical activities, and seeking shade during the hottest parts of the day, these habits can all help to make our lives in the summer healthier and more enjoyable.

“I encourage residents to explore the Living Well webpages to find out more ways to be physically active. The webpages offer practical tips and resources to help people get moving, for all ages and abilities, as well as signposting to local services and events to help you stay active, healthy, and independent.”

To discover local events and recreational programmes, visit Warwickshire’s country parks and greenways website: https://countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk

To find your nearest free outdoor gym in a local park or recreation ground, visit the Green Gyms webpage on the WCC website.