Free event offers family of four nearly £400 worth of activities

Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries Service, in partnership with Nuneaton Museum and Art Gallery is offering a family event which will offer a family of four a free day of activities...

...valued at nearly £400.

Park Life Reads, the summer family festival, will take place at Riversley Park on Saturday 9 August between 10am - 4pm with organisers promising a day of nature, literacy and wellbeing with poetry workshops and storytelling sessions being complemented by yoga classes and massage.

The itinerary includes Emma’s Donkeys’ adorable mules and ponies, the mobile library, a bouncy castle, face painting, henna art, silk painting and animation sessions.

Literacy will be made accessible to all through Shakespeare workshops with the 1623 Theatre Group, storytelling with Aunty Jen Productions and live poetry crafting with Kurly McGeachie.

Festivalgoers can enjoy wellbeing through outdoor yoga and wellness treatments. Sound Labs are being offered by the award-winning Blunt and Brave and live music will be performed throughout the day by Coranto Musicians.

Events will be offered both in the beautiful park setting, and in the museum and art gallery. Free lunches and ice creams are also being offered while stocks last.

The day’s activities are funded by Arts Council England through Warwickshire Libraries’ status as a National Portfolio Organisation, supporting the county’s creative programming and enabling it to target areas of need.

Cllr Mike Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: “This is a wonderful event with a massive offer for families. All involved have really pulled out the stops to ensure that there is a wide range of activities across many interests that will have something for everyone. For a free day, there is an incredible amount on offer.

“But it is about more than just one day. The event will also have a legacy in connecting the community and inspiring children and their families to get involved with literature, nature and wellbeing. That can only bring benefits to their education, physical and mental health and quality of life.”

Warwickshire Libraries' FREE Summer Family Festival, in partnership with Nuneaton Museum and Art Gallery.

Date: Saturday, 9th August

Time: 10 am – 4 pm

Location: Riversley Park, Nuneaton (227 Coton Road, CV11 5TU)

Cost: Completely FREE - All ages welcome!