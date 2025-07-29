Top tips to stay safe in Warwickshire this summer

As summer brings longer days and holiday adventures, Warwickshire County Council and the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board are sharing practical advice to help you stay safe and secure throughout.

Warm weather can tempt opportunistic thieves. Always keep your front door closed and locked and avoid leaving windows open in unattended rooms—especially those facing public areas.

Whether you're relaxing at home or heading out, make sure your property and vehicles are secure. Keep valuables out of sight to avoid attracting unwanted attention.

Summer is a great time to tidy up the garden, but don’t leave tools or equipment outside when you're not around. Store them safely to prevent theft.

Planning a caravan trip? Invest in security devices like hitch locks, wheel clamps, and alarms to protect your vehicle.

If you're booking a holiday abroad, be cautious of unsolicited emails, texts, or social media messages offering deals. These could be scams designed to steal your personal information or infect your device with malware.

Going away? Think twice before posting holiday updates publicly. You could be advertising that your home is empty. Set your intruder alarm and consider using timers for lights or radios to give the impression someone’s home.

Don’t forget to cancel regular deliveries like milk or groceries and ask a trusted neighbour or friend to collect your post and adjust blinds or curtains.

Heading to the pub or into town? Make sure your night out is safe and enjoyable. Bars won’t serve those who are overly intoxicated, and you may be asked to leave.

Stick with friends, avoid walking alone, and plan your journey home in advance. Use reputable local taxi services - and never drink and drive.

Cllr Dale Bridgewater, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said:

“We’re sharing these summer safety tips to help Warwickshire residents enjoy the season with peace of mind.

“Whether you're heading off on holiday or enjoying a night out locally, a little preparation can go a long way in protecting yourself and your belongings. Our goal is to support everyone in staying safe and secure throughout the summer.”

The Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board brings together Warwickshire County Council, the county’s borough and district councils, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Warwickshire Police, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, Probation Service, Health services, and charities to help everyone in Warwickshire feel and be safe.

For more safety tips and support on issues like crime prevention, fraud, and substance misuse, visit the Safe in Warwickshire website: https://safeinwarwickshire.com.