Local connectivity boosted as new bus service links Nuneaton and Rugby

Warwickshire County Council is delighted to announce the launch of a brand-new bus service, linking Nuneaton and Rugby for the first time with a regular route.

The new Service 84 – and its variant 84A – will commence operations on Saturday, July 26, 2025, significantly enhancing public transport options for residents and commuters across the region.

The new service, funded by Central Government through the Bus Service Improvement Plan Plus (BSIP+) grant, will provide crucial direct public bus links between Nuneaton, Bedworth, and Rugby, serving key locations including George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton and St Cross Hospital in Rugby. It also marks the first regular bus connection for the villages of Withybrook and Barnacle.

The timetable for this service can be found here: 84/84A Timetable

Service 84 will operate between Nuneaton and Rugby, calling at George Eliot Hospital, Bedworth, Bulkington, Barnacle, Shilton, Ansty Business Park, Brinklow, Easenhall, Elliot’s Field Retail Park, and Rugby town centre, culminating at St Cross Hospital. The 84A variant will provide an alternative route between Bulkington and Elliot’s Field via Withybrook, Monk’s Kirby, and Pailton.

There will be eight trips in each direction on weekdays, and seven on Saturdays. Two of the Saturday services during shopping hours will operate as the 84A variant. Please note there will be no Sunday service.

Councillor George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, commented: "This is a truly momentous occasion for public transport in Warwickshire. The introduction of the new Service 84 and 84A is a direct result of our commitment to improving connectivity for our residents. For the first time, we're establishing a regular bus link between Rugby and Bedworth/Nuneaton, opening up vital access to hospitals, schools, and employment hubs like Ansty Business Park. This service will be transformative for many communities, making travel more accessible and sustainable."

The service will also improve access to schools, with one schoolday journey in each direction on Service 84 extending in Rugby to serve Rugby High School and Bilton High School. On Saturdays, Ansty Village and Ansty Business Park will not be served.

Key direct public bus links established by the new services include:

Nuneaton town centre to/from Withybrook, Barnacle, Ansty Business Park, Brinklow, Monk’s Kirby, Pailton, Easenhall, Harborough Magna, Newbold on Avon, Rugby, St Cross Hospital, Rugby High, and Bilton High Schools.

George Eliot Hospital to/from Bulkington, Withybrook, Barnacle, Shilton, Ansty Village, Ansty Business Park, Brinklow, Monk’s Kirby, Pailton, Easenhall, Harborough Magna, Newbold on Avon, Rugby, St Cross Hospital, Rugby High, and Bilton High Schools.

Bedworth town centre to/from Withybrook, Barnacle, Shilton, Ansty Village, Ansty Business Park, Brinklow, Monk’s Kirby, Pailton, Easenhall, Harborough Magna, Newbold on Avon, Rugby, St Cross Hospital, Rugby High, and Bilton High Schools.

Ansty Business Park to/from Nuneaton, Bedworth, Bulkington, Barnacle, Shilton, Ansty Village, Brinklow, Easenhall, Harborough Magna, Newbold on Avon, Rugby Town Centre.

Elliot’s Field Retail Park to/from Harborough Magna, Easenhall, Brinklow, Ansty Business Park, Ansty Village, Shilton, Barnacle, Pailton, Monk’s Kirby, Withybrook, Bulkington, Bedworth, Nuneaton.

Rugby Town Centre to/from Ansty Business Park, Ansty Village, Shilton, Barnacle, Withybrook, Bulkington, Bedworth, Nuneaton.

St. Cross Hospital to/from Ansty Business Park, Ansty Village, Shilton, Barnacle, Withybrook, Bulkington, Bedworth, Nuneaton.

Rugby High School and Bilton High School to/from Ansty Village, Shilton, Barnacle, Bulkington, Bedworth, Nuneaton.

The introduction of the 84/84A Service is the latest BSIP+ funded public transport improvement following the launch of Evening service 2A (Lower Hillmorton-Hillmorton-Rugby Town Centre-Long Lawford) and the summer Sunday service on Stratford Services 1 & 2 (Stratford-Meon Vale-Lower Quinton-Chipping Campden-Broadway-Moreton in Marsh) which began at the end of May.

For more information about public transport in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport