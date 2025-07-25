Council highlights important steps to protect children and young people from self-poisoning

Parents and carers are urged to take simple steps to help prevent incidents of self-poisoning among children and young people Self-poisoning is when someone poisons themselves with substances such...

Parents and carers are urged to take simple steps to help prevent incidents of self-poisoning among children and young people

Self-poisoning is when someone poisons themselves with substances such as drugs, chemicals or gases. It can be accidental or intentional.

There are small changes people can make at home to help minimise the risk of self-poisoning and help to keep young people safe:

Always supervise children and teenagers when accessing medication.

Store medicine safely in the home out of sight, out of reach, and using a lockable storage box or cabinet.

Don’t leave medication in easily accessible places such as kitchen drawers, work bags, or bedside cabinets.

Take unwanted or out of date medication to the pharmacy for disposal.

Buy over-the-counter medicines in blister packs and in small amounts.

If you suspect that someone has taken an overdose or has been poisoned, do not try to treat them yourself. Get medical help immediately.

For more information about how to keep a child or young person safe from the dangers of self-poisoning, visit: https://capt.org.uk/poisoning-prevention/

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Self-poisoning, whether intentional or accidental, can have severe and long-lasting consequences to the children and young people in our communities. That is why we are raising awareness of the important steps parents and carers can take to help protect young people from exposure to potentially dangerous substances.

“If you have any concerns, please reach out to the support services available across the county. We want to be sure that all parents and carers know that there is expert advice available to support them and their children.”

The consequences of self-poisoning can be severe and long-lasting. This includes liver damage or failure, cardiovascular and neurological complications, and an increased risk of future self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

If a young person is struggling and looking for help, there is plenty of support available. Visit: www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/news/article/146/supporting-young-people-s-mental-health

For those concerned about a child or young person self-harming, or being at risk of self-harm, services and resources available in Warwickshire are available. Visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/self-harm-2

If someone has taken an overdose or has been poisoned, get medical help immediately – call 999.