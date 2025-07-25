Warwickshire’s Public Health Nursing Service to become one streamlined service for 0 - 19 year olds

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is combining its Health Visiting and School Nursing contracts...

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is combining its Health Visiting and School Nursing contracts into a single, integrated service for 0-19 year olds (up to 25 for young people with special educational needs and disabilities).

Following a competitive procurement process, the integrated Public Health Nursing Service will be delivered by HCRG Care Group.

The streamlined approach will ensure a continuation of care from birth through to adulthood, to meet the evolving needs of local families across the county and support Warwickshire’s children and young people to have the best start in life.

The service delivered by HCRG Care Group will include developmental check-ups, parent-infant health advice, and guidance on parenting and healthy choices. There will also be clear communications between health visitors and school nurses, and support for children to be school-ready, with children with complex needs being supported earlier before school enrolment.

For young people, school nurses will offer guidance on various health issues including healthy eating, body image, bullying, anxiety, sleep, mental health, sexual health, and long-term health conditions, as well as undertaking a range of Health Needs Assessments and the National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) as children grow older.

A unified ‘whole family’ focused team and website will also simplify access to services, particularly for families with children of different ages.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“We want to deliver the best service for families in Warwickshire. By bringing together the health visiting and school nursing service under one contract, residents will continue to receive a high-quality public health nursing service, with improved continuity of care. “We strive to be a child-friendly county where children and young people in Warwickshire have access to the services they need to grow up healthy and resilient, so we look forward to enhancing this essential provision.”

The current providers of the existing services South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT) for 0-5 year olds, and Connect for Health, which is part of Compass, for 5-19 year olds (up to 25 for those with SEND) will be continuing to support families in Warwickshire during the coming months.

The transition from one service to another will be well planned, with minimal disruption to the services being received by children, young people, and families. Information will be shared with those that are receiving services at the time of service transition by their current provider.

Families can continue to access support from health visitors by visiting https://healthforunder5s.co.uk/warwickshire/, and access the school nursing service by visiting www.compass-uk.org/services/c4h/

The Child Friendly Warwickshire programme aims to ensure that all children and young people have access to the health services they need. For more information on the initiative, visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk