Warwickshire children invited to design official flag and trophy for Warwickshire's Tour of Britain

Artists and cycling fans aged 11 and under are being asked to bring the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men’s race to life by designing the official start flag and winner’s trophy for the Warwickshire stage.

The competition, open now until Wednesday 6 August, is a fun and creative summer activity for children across the county. Entrants can choose to design either the race’s start flag or the winner’s trophy (or both!), using templates available to download online or picked up at a Warwickshire library or country parks’ visitor centre.

The winning flag design will be waved at the official start line in Atherstone, and the winning trophy will be presented at the finish line in Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, both on Friday 5 September 2025. As well as seeing their creations used on the day and receiving a goody bag, the two winners will also receive a special invitation to either the start or the finish of the race.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said

"This is a fantastic way for children to get involved in one of the UK’s biggest sporting events. Whether they’re cycling fans, budding artists, or just looking for something fun to do over the holidays, this competition is a great chance to celebrate sport, creativity, and our fantastic county.”

To be eligible, children must be 11 or under and either live in Warwickshire or attend a Warwickshire school.

Designs should be bold, colourful and reflect themes of cycling, racing and Warwickshire’s identity. Entries can be submitted by post, email, or handed in at libraries or participating country parks.

Full details and entry forms can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletourcompetition