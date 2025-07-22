Full meeting of Warwickshire County Council - 22 July 2025

Cllr George Finch, Leader of the Reform UK group at Warwickshire County Council, was elected as Leader of the County Council at today’s meeting of the full Council.

The appointment followed the resignation of Cllr Rob Howard, who had taken the post as Leader at Council’s Annual General Meeting in May.

In other items, the proposal to recruit up to three political assistants to support the main three political groups also went through. The plans to make road improvements with developer funding at School Lane Junction with Bowling Green Lane/Church Lane in Exhall was deferred for further review following feedback from residents.

The additional funding to the education capital programme, previously agreed at Cabinet earlier in the month, was ratified. This had been brought to council for further approval as the total amount approved exceeded the £2m threshold that Cabinet can endorse without agreement from the whole Council.

Council also considered the Audit and Standards Committee’s annual report, with tributes paid to long-time Chair, John Bridgeman CBE, who stood down from the role during the year. Amendments to the constitution and the appointment of a statutory scrutiny officer were also approved.

Three notices of motion, brought in addition to the initial agenda, were also agreed. The declaration of climate emergency, first agreed in 2019, was confirmed while, in a second motion, the Council also supported plans to improve the local cycling and walking infrastructure, the bus services improvement strategy and the Warwickshire Rail Strategy.

A further notice, which included a range of proposals committed to keeping children in care close to their homes and communities, was also approved.

As with all meetings of the County Council, the webcast is available for viewing on the closing of the meeting.