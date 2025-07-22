A Musical Week to Remember at Bridgetown Primary

Last week was a special one for music at Bridgetown Primary School, as pupils were treated to not one, but two inspiring musical events celebrating the incredible talent within the school community.

The week began with a magical visit from Joshua Tam, a gifted violinist and former Bridgetown pupil, who is now a Year 10 student at KES and a member of the prestigious National Youth Orchestra. Joshua amazed Owls' Class with his beautiful violin playing, sharing stories of how he began learning the instrument at just three years old. The children were captivated by his performance and were especially excited to hear that he will be playing at the Royal Albert Hall this summer!

After his performance, Joshua even helped conduct the class in their own rendition of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy, a moment the children won’t soon forget.

Later in the week, the school came alive once again with the much-anticipated Summer Music Concert. The hall was filled with proud families and friends as pupils took to the stage to perform a wonderful variety of musical pieces. From solo piano and guitar performances to recorder groups, violinists, and the fantastic Choir, the concert was a joyful celebration of the musical talent Bridgetown is so proud to nurture.

Headteacher of Bridgetown Primary School, Mark Szortowski reflected on the week, saying:



“These two events reminded us all of the power of music to inspire, connect, and bring joy. A huge well done to all our performers, and a special thank you to Joshua for showing our pupils just how far their musical journey can take them!”

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, commented

“It’s wonderful to see schools like Bridgetown Primary celebrating music and the arts in such a lovely way. Opportunities like these not only enrich the curriculum but also inspire young people to dream big and express themselves creatively. Joshua’s visit and the Summer Concert are shining examples of what can be achieved when talent is nurtured and celebrated.”

With such a vibrant musical spirit, Bridgetown Primary continues to strike all the right notes!