Atherstone firefighters embark on 45-mile charity walk for Firefighters Charity

Firefighters from Atherstone Fire Station are lacing up their hiking boots to undertake a monumental 45-mile charity walk on 11th August, to raise vital funds for The Firefighters Charity.

The intrepid team, comprising of five firefighters, Nicola Bowman, Matt Baker, Tom Whitelegg, Michael Kimberley-Taylor, and Robbie Barton, will challenge themselves by walking from Polesworth Fire Station, Warwickshire's most northern station, to Shipston Fire Station, the county's most southern. This demanding walk is expected to take over 16 hours.

The team will set off from Polesworth Station at 4:00am aiming to complete the walk within a single day.

The Firefighters Charity offers a wide range of support services for firefighters and their families, including physical and mental health support, rehabilitation services, and financial assistance. Their crucial work focuses on helping those in the Fire and Rescue community recover and thrive after challenging experiences. It’s a charity that Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service find invaluable.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater commented, "It is fantastic to see the dedication and commitment shown by the firefighters from Atherstone. Their willingness to undertake such a challenging walk to support The Firefighters Charity is truly inspiring. Every step they take will help provide essential services to those who bravely serve our communities."

Members of the public will be able to live track the team's progress on the day of the walk, with the link being posted on Atherstone Fire Station’s Facebook page.

If you would like to donate to this worthy cause, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/nicola-bowman-1