Businesses will continue to receive support to become more energy efficient

Warwickshire businesses will continue to receive access to energy audits and grants to help them become more energy efficient as the Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS) continues for another year.

Following the success of the previous financial year where 192 audits were carried out and 34 BEAS grants worth over £740,000 were paid to support energy efficiencies within businesses, the programme will continue for 2025/26.

As a branch of the £3.3 million Business Growth Warwickshire Programme, BEAS has been designed to help businesses across Warwickshire reduce energy costs and drive growth through free energy assessments and 50% match funded grants. On completion of an energy audit, small to medium sized businesses may have the opportunity to apply for a capital grant of up to £100,000 to support them with implementing their energy efficiency recommendations.

In addition to accessing support to implement energy improvements, businesses can now use the funding to apply for up to £50,000 match funding towards the installation of solar panels.

Councillor George Finch, Interim Leader at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The BEAS audits and grants support businesses to implement energy efficient solutions helping them to reduce their energy consumption and to also lower their bills. “Last year’s grants will result in total energy savings of 1,789,000 KWhs and help 34 businesses save £222,428 on their energy bills in just the first 12 months. The audits also identified a further £14 million of potential cost savings across the 192 businesses supported. “Any businesses looking to make efficiencies and save money I encourage you to get in touch as soon as possible and find out how the programme can support you.”

The Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS) is a pilot scheme led by the Mayor of the West Midlands, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ).

The scheme provides businesses across the West Midlands with free energy audits and match funding to cut their energy usage and bills. Warwickshire County Council is the lead delivery partner for the Warwickshire area. Coventry City Council have been appointed to deliver the energy audits on behalf of the County Council. The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is also supporting additional business support activities as part of Business Growth Warwickshire.

To find out more, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wbeas

The BEAS grants are part of a wider package of finance and grants funded or managed by WCC including small business loans as part of the Warwickshire Investment Fund, the Rural England Prosperity Fund and WCC’s small capital grants programme. For more information, visit the finance, loans and grants webpage.

For information about other support for your business, contact Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747.