Year 6 Pedals to Success in Bikeability Week

Bridgetown Primary School pupils have once again shown their pedal power during a successful Bikeability week with 44 children taking part in Level 1 and 2 training provided by Outspoken Training.

Throughout the week, the children demonstrated impressive bike handling skills, a solid understanding of the Highway Code, and the ability to manoeuvre safely at junctions. Under the careful supervision of instructors, they navigated minor roads around the Bridgetown estate and even ventured along the cycle way on Banbury Road.

The training not only focused on practical cycling techniques but also instilled vital road safety awareness, helping pupils become more confident and responsible cyclists. These skills will stand them in good stead over the school holidays, ensuring they stay safe while out and about on their bikes.

Headteacher of Bridgetown Primary School, Mark Szortowski reflected on the week, saying:

"We are incredibly proud of our Year 6 pupils for their enthusiasm and commitment during Bikeability week. The skills they’ve learned will not only help them become safer cyclists, but also more confident and independent young people. A huge thank you to Outspoken Training for their expert guidance and to our staff for supporting the children throughout the week."

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, commented

"It’s fantastic to see schools like Bridgetown Primary embracing active travel and road safety education. Programmes like Bikeability are vital in equipping our young people with the knowledge and confidence to cycle safely in their communities. Congratulations to all the pupils who took part, you are setting a great example for others."

Instructors and staff were full of praise for the children, commending their excellent behaviour, politeness, and attentive listening throughout the sessions.

A huge well done to Year 6 for embracing the challenge with enthusiasm and maturity. Your efforts have made this Bikeability week a resounding success!