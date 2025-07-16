Tailored support for 16 to 24-year-olds helping them to enter education or employment

Young people in Warwickshire aged 16-24 who aren’t in education, employment or training can access bespoke support and guidance from Future Destination Hub.

Following successful delivery between October 2024 and March 2025, the Future Destination Hub includes support for 16–24-year-olds who are unemployed.

Individuals who access Future Destination Hub, delivered by Shaw Trust, will work with a dedicated journey guide to identify the barriers they face in the search for education or employment and agree the best pathway forward for the individual, helping them to overcome those barriers. The one-to-one support will remain until the planned destination is achieved.

The £285,000 programme is designed to help Warwickshire’s hardest-to-reach young people, integrate them into the community and support them towards building fulfilling lives and careers.

Recent pilot schemes have shown that personalised support and help to identify individuals’ own needs has created successful results. Between October 2024 and March 2025 132 young people engaged with the service and were supported to develop individual plans, this tailored support led to 76 people being supported to access basic skills, 64 people engaging in job searching, 75 self-reporting increased employability skills and 7 people gaining employment.

Employers and college principles across the county will work with the programme. Colleges will create a series of events to offer young people in Future Destination Hub the opportunity to engage with college activities, taster days and participate in learning opportunities. Employers will offer opportunities which recognise potential barriers and make adjustments to support the young person to retain employment and progress well.

Councillor George Finch, Interim Leader at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Supporting Warwickshire’s young people is a key priority, helping them to build their skills for the future. “The Future Destination Hub provides tailored support for each individual, helping them to understand and overcome their barriers into employment or education and build meaningful skills for their future.”

Future Destination Hub is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered by Shaw Trust on behalf of Warwickshire County Council.

For more information about the Future Destination Hub, please visit shawtrust.org.uk or email Rabia.begum@shaw-trust.org.uk.