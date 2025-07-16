Epic Journeys at Evergreen School - where learning leaps off the page!

At Evergreen School in Warwick, learning isn’t just something that happens in the classroom, it’s an adventure that takes flight, floats down rivers, and even rolls up to the prom in a limousine!

This term, the school’s theme of ‘Epic Journeys’ has sparked a whirlwind of excitement and imagination among pupils aged 4 to 19. As a special school dedicated to supporting young people with a wide range of special educational needs, Evergreen knows that the most powerful learning happens when it’s felt, seen, and lived.

And that’s exactly what they’ve done.

Each class at the Brittain Lane site chose a unique journey that brought their learning to life. Inspired by stories of travel, transport, and personal growth, pupils set off on real-world adventures that were as meaningful as they were magical:

All aboard! The young people enjoyed a steam train ride. It brought the pages of Goodnight Mister Tom to life.

Oars in the water as pupils rowed down the River Leam, building confidence and teamwork

To infinity and beyond! A trip to the National Space Centre launched imaginations into orbit

Feel the beat at a sensory music experience where sound, light, and rhythm danced together

Into the wild with nature walks that awakened the senses and enabled the students to explore the great outdoors

Seaside smiles as pupils dipped their toes in the sea and soaked up the sun

Red carpet ready for a prom arrival in a Hummer limo, because every journey deserves a grand finale!

Thanks to the generosity of local funders, these experiences were made accessible to all families, ensuring no child missed out on the magic.

But the most heartwarming part? Pupils used Makaton signing and symbols to share their thoughts. Their words were simple but powerful: “Fun.” “Fast.” “Happy.” “Beautiful.” “Exciting.”

These journeys weren’t just about destinations, they were about confidence, connection, and joy. They helped pupils see the world in new ways, and perhaps more importantly, see themselves in new ways too.

Speaking about their adventures, Laura Hyatt, Head of School: Brittain Lane Campus, Evergreen School said

“We believe that learning should be unforgettable. These journeys have helped our pupils grow, explore, and shine. “For many of our young people, these experiences are more than just fun, they’re empowering. Whether it’s the thrill of a train ride, the calm of a nature walk, or the excitement of the prom, each journey has helped build confidence, communication, and a sense of belonging. We’re incredibly proud of what our pupils have achieved.”

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Evergreen School’s ‘Epic Journeys’ project is a shining example of how creative, inclusive education can transform lives. These experiences not only enrich the curriculum, but also nurture the emotional and social development of every child. “I’m delighted to see such dedication from staff and the wider community in making these opportunities possible. It’s clear that Evergreen is a place where young people are truly seen, supported, and celebrated.”

As the term wraps up, the memories made will continue to inspire long after the buses have parked, and the backpacks are hung up. Because Warwickshire should be a place where children enjoy growing up, with access to activities, green spaces, and positive experiences.

For more information on Evergreen School visit Home - Evergreen School