Step into a Story Garden this summer with Warwickshire Libraries!

Warwickshire Libraries is inviting families across the county to step into a world of nature, stories, and adventure with the...

2025 Summer Reading Challenge: Story Garden - Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors.

Launched on 5 July, the Challenge, created by The Reading Agency, is the perfect way for children aged 4-11 to discover the joy of reading, all while exploring their natural surroundings.

Children can visit their local library to pick up free activity packs, borrow books, and take part in nature-inspired events - all designed to keep young minds curious, creative, and engaged throughout the summer break.

The Story Garden theme is brought to life by award-winning illustrator Dapo Adeola, whose colourful, engaging artwork encourages children to make connections between the stories they read and the world around them. By supporting the Summer Reading Challenge, Warwickshire Libraries is helping to close the literacy gap, particularly in communities where reading levels have traditionally been lower.

"The Summer Reading Challenge offers children a brilliant way to stay connected to learning while school is out," said Cllr Michael Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities. "It’s more than just reading - it’s about sparking imagination, encouraging outdoor exploration, and helping children build confidence in their abilities. And it’s completely free. We want families from every corner of Warwickshire to take part - especially those who may face barriers to accessing books and educational resources."

Joining the Challenge helps children maintain and even improve their reading skills during the summer holidays, reducing the risk of falling behind before the new school year begins. It's also a great way to keep children engaged with their local library and to develop a lifelong love of reading.

Karen Napier, CEO of The Reading Agency, added:

"Story Garden will create magical spaces where children can explore and be curious, combining the joy of reading with the wellbeing benefits of connecting with nature. We’re particularly excited to be working with Dapo Adeola, whose illustrations will bring these adventures to life.”

Now in its 26th year, the Summer Reading Challenge is the UK’s biggest reading initiative for children and remains completely free to join. In 2024, it inspired nearly 600,000 children to take part and led to over 100,000 new library memberships. How to Get Involved Visit your local Warwickshire Library to collect your free Story Garden pack, explore specially selected books, and check out fun events in your area.

Find out how to join the challenge: Story Garden Summer Reading Challenge Events Browse the programme of family activities and register for events here: Warwickshire Library & Information Service Events

Read the Libraries Summer Reading Challenge newsletter here.

Let’s grow imaginations this summer - one story at a time.