Key Improvements Announced for Families of Children with SEND in Warwickshire  

Warwickshire County Council has announced a series of important updates to the Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) process

...aimed at enhancing the experience for families of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). These changes, developed in close collaboration with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice and IMPACT, reflect the council’s ongoing commitment to creating a more transparent, timely, and supportive system.

As part of the improvements, two new online referral forms are being introduced, one for educational settings to request an EHC needs assessment, and another for parent carers to share their views and request an assessment. The form for settings will go live on 30 June 2025, with the current form being phased out by 31 August 2025. The new form is available here.

To help reduce delays and improve decision making, a newly tested triage system will be implemented. This system is designed to enable quicker decisions within the first six weeks of the assessment process, particularly in straightforward cases, and is expected to significantly reduce waiting times and ensure timely support for children and young people.

In addition to streamlining the assessment process, the council is introducing new measures to improve communication and collaboration with families. Where an assessment request is not approved, families will be offered a Decision Outcome Meeting to provide clarity on the decision and explore alternative support options. Families and educational settings will also be invited to co-production meetings to jointly develop EHCPs and provision summaries, helping to avoid delays caused by multiple revisions. The council is also further exploring the use of digital tools to provide more frequent updates and clearer communication throughout the EHCP journey.

While these improvements are being rolled out, the council acknowledges the current backlog in issuing EHCPs within the statutory 20-week timeframe. Warwickshire County Council sincerely apologises for the delays and recognises the impact this has on families. Efforts are being made to progress all existing applications as quickly as possible, with a renewed focus on improving timeliness and communication.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“We know how important it is for families to feel heard and supported. These changes are part of our ongoing commitment to improve the EHCP process, reduce delays, and ensure better outcomes for children and young people with SEND.”

The council extends its sincere thanks to families and educational settings for their continued patience and support. Feedback remains a vital part of the improvement process, and families are encouraged to continue sharing their experiences to help shape a more responsive and inclusive system.