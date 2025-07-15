Business Growth Warwickshire continues to support businesses

Over 500 Warwickshire businesses are set to benefit from the continuation of Business Growth Warwickshire as part of Warwickshire County Council’s UKSPF Investment Plan for 2025/26.

Business Growth Warwickshire offers a range of support programmes to Warwickshire’s small and medium sized businesses. Following the success of the programme, launched in October 2023, developed and commissioned by Warwickshire County Council working with the District and Borough Councils, a further £3.3 million of funding from UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Warwickshire County Council and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) has allowed the programme to be extended.

Business Growth Warwickshire aims to create over 67 jobs and safeguard a further 269 while enabling more than 160 businesses to improve their productivity in just 12 months.

Over 125 businesses will also receive a free energy assessment to help them identify cost effective energy saving measures to help them significantly reduce business energy expenses.

Responsibility for the planning and delivery of UKSPF was part of the Level 2 Devolution Deal secured by Warwickshire County Council in 2024. This year an additional £1.25 million is also available from DESNZ via West Midlands Combined Authority to provide grants to implement energy efficiency recommendations and help businesses save money on their energy bills.

The six programmes within Business Growth Warwickshire include:

Warwickshire Business Start Up Support Programme

Aimed at businesses in their first 24 months of trading and individuals who have ambitions to start a business, this is a programme of one-to-one business coaching and workshops to provide the fundamental skills to start and grow a business.

Delivered on behalf of WCC by Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

Warwickshire Business Resilience and Growth Programme

Aimed at businesses over 24 months old to help improve their resilience and growth potential via a tailored package of support with access to appropriate advice and services to support growth plans.

Delivered on behalf of WCC by Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce

Business Ready - Warwickshire High Growth and Innovation Programme

This project will engage with businesses with ambitions for high growth and looking to innovate. It will target higher productivity that will contribute towards county-wide growth targets and create new highly skilled jobs. This programme offers access to specialist mentors, bespoke support and specialist workshops.

Delivered on behalf of WCC by University of Warwick Science Park

Warwickshire Manufacturing Growth Programme

Directly supporting manufacturing businesses across all sectors to grow by identifying, understanding and removing their barriers to growth to support the creation of new jobs through improved productivity and competitiveness. A programme of one-to-one support from specialist manufacturing advisors, digital diagnostic tools, workshops and cohort-based small courses.

Delivered on behalf of WCC by Oxford Innovation Advice

Project Warwickshire – Visitor Economy & Hospitality Business Support Programme.

A package of support for businesses in the tourism, leisure, hospitality and retail sectors, offering specialist one-to-one business coaching, workshops, and networking including with larger businesses.

Delivered on behalf of WCC by Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce.

Business Advice Energy Service

The Business Energy Advice Service (BEAS) is a pilot scheme led by the Mayor of the West Midlands, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) and the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ). It is providing businesses across the West Midlands with free energy audits and match funding to cut their energy usage and bills.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is the lead delivery partner for the Warwickshire area with further funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Coventry City Council has been appointed by WCC to deliver the energy audits. WCC manages the grant scheme.

Councillor George Finch, Interim Leader for Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Business Growth Warwickshire programme is making a real difference to Warwickshire’s businesses. With over 550 businesses supported in the first 18 months, continuing this programme for another year will add value to Warwickshire’s local businesses and communities.”

For all referrals to these programmes contact the Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub on 0300 060 3747 or by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukspf

