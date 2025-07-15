Award-winning author’s powerful vaping dangers animation for Warwickshire

A compelling animation titled ‘Vaping Scars’, written by award-winning author Christina Gabbitas, is being used to raise awareness among young people of the dangers of illegal vapes and exploitation.

The project was fully funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner in Warwickshire through grants to the county’s Community Safety Partnerships and was managed by Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.

The animation (available to view at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gixgX3Ica3w) is part of a wider educational initiative aimed at tackling the growing issue of vaping among school-aged children.

Christina Gabbitas, also an Honorary Member of the NSPCC Council, has created a gripping narrative that follows a group of teenagers who become unwittingly involved in the distribution of vapes for money, culminating in a harrowing incident that lands one of them in intensive care.

Christina said:

“It’s scary to think that many young people don’t know what is in these illegal vapes. My story aims to address this, and the exploitation linked to vapes as well.”

The story has also been adapted into a graphic comic, with a testimonial from Steve Croshaw, Community Safety Project Manager at Warwickshire County Council, featured on the back cover.

The comic and animation are being used across Warwickshire to engage young people in discussions about the risks of vaping and organised crime.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe, commented:

“I’m really pleased my office has been able to help fund the production of this important story by Christina, supporting the project led by the Nuneaton and Bedworth Community Safety Partnership.

“The powerful story it tells fits perfectly with my Police and Crime Plan’s aim to keep people safe by tackling exploitation and reducing the harm caused by substance misuse.”

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Chair of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, said:

“ ‘Vaping Scars’ is a powerful animation that uses storytelling to connect with young people on the issue of illegal vaping and the exploitation of children through organised crime, which is deeply concerning.

“This animation brings these dangers to light in a way that is both engaging and educational. It is a great example of how, by working together, Safer Warwickshire partners can make an impact in our communities.

“As a child-friendly county, Warwickshire County Council and Safer Warwickshire partners are committed to creating safe environments where young people feel secure and protected from harm.”

The initiative also promotes support services for those looking to quit vaping.

Vaping is not risk-free and is not recommended for non-smokers, especially young people under the age of 18.

The long-term side effects of vaping are yet unknown. Short term effects of vaping include coughing, headaches, dizziness, and sore throats.

Christina added:

“Through the power of storytelling, we can give children and young people a voice, helping them to understand the risks and empowering them to make safer choices.”

Free support is available for anyone aged 12+ who wants to quit smoking or vaping and is struggling to stop. You just need to be living, working or going to school in Warwickshire or registered with a Warwickshire GP.

The support will be tailored to you and is completely confidential and non-judgmental. Visit https://smokefreecw.co.uk/local-stop-smoking-service to find out more.

Child criminal exploitation happens when young people are controlled, coerced, manipulated or deceived to work under the control of criminals, for example, by distributing vapes for money. If you or someone you know has been a victim, visit www.somethingsnotright.co.uk for advice or call 01926 414144 to report.

It is illegal to sell nicotine vaping products to anyone under 18 or for adults to buy them on behalf of under-18s (proxy sales).

You can report the sale of illegal vapes and the sale of vapes and vaping products to children and proxy sales, to Warwickshire Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice online portal at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer (click on contact the consumer service) or by calling 0808 223 1133.

If you wish to report the sale of vapes or vaping products adulterated with illegal drugs, please contact Warwickshire Police on 101 (non-emergency) or report online at https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, and Warwickshire County Council (including Warwickshire Trading Standards) are all members of the Safer Warwickshire Partnership Board, a collection of partner agencies who work together to address crime and safety priorities in the county and keep people safe in Warwickshire. For more information, visit www.safeinwarwickshire.com.