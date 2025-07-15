Young readers crown ‘Bird Boy’ winner of the Warwickshire Junior Book Award 2025 

Primary school pupils from across Warwickshire have declared ‘Bird Boy’ by Catherine Bruton the winner of this year’s Warwickshire Junior Book Award, in a joyful celebration of reading h...

Primary school pupils from across Warwickshire have declared ‘Bird Boy’ by Catherine Bruton the winner of this year’s Warwickshire Junior Book Award, in a joyful celebration of reading hosted by Warwickshire Schools Library Service (WSLS).

Now an annual tradition, the event saw Year 5 and 6 pupils from 26 schools take part in the summer reading initiative, with 14 schools attending the final award ceremony held at Kings High School, Warwick. The Junior Book Award encourages reading for pleasure by inviting pupils to read, enjoy, and vote for their favourite title from a shortlist chosen by specialist WSLS librarians.

This year’s shortlisted books were:

· Bird Boy by Catherine Bruton

· The Boy Who Made Monsters by Jenny Pearson

· The Final Year by Matt Goodfellow

· The Octopus, Dadu and Me by Lucy Ann Unwin

The event was made even more special with a performance by Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate, Ananditha from Rugby High School, who shared her passion for poetry and storytelling with the young audience.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, praised the event:

“The Junior Book Award is a wonderful way to encourage a love of reading from a young age. It’s inspiring to see our schools and pupils so engaged with books and stories.”

“I would like to thank our Schools Library Service and the authors for their participation in this event. Their passion for reading and education continues to make a difference to children’s lives across Warwickshire.”

Warwickshire Schools Library Service organised and hosted the Warwickshire Junior Book Award 2025 with support from the Warwickshire Libraries Reading and Learning team, the shortlisted authors and publishers, and Warwick Books. WSLS is also a proud supporter of Child Friendly Warwickshire, a county-wide initiative working to ensure all children and young people are heard, safe, happy, and equipped with the skills to thrive.

Schools can access WSLS services year-round, including a wide range of reading and curriculum resources, reading awards, training, and initiatives designed to foster a love of books and stories.

To learn more about the Schools Library Service or to register for next year’s Junior Book Award, visit https://sls.warwickshire.gov.uk or contact: schoolslibraryservice@warwickshire.gov.uk.