English Oak Tree planted at the RSC to commemorate the Coronation of His Majesty The King 

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, recently joined the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in commemorating the Coronation of His Majesty The King by planting a majestic English Oak in the Swan Gardens, Stratford-upon-Avon.

The event symbolised a lasting tribute to the King - the RSC’s Patron - while also highlighting a shared commitment to sustainability, heritage, and community between the RSC, the county of Warwickshire, and the people of Stratford.

The ceremony took place in the Avon Bank gardens, with the Lord Lieutenant joined by RSC Deputy Executive Director & Director of Creative Learning and Engagement, Jacqui O’Hanlon, and two Year 6 pupils from Stratford Primary School – Naia West and Sara Clewer – who each delivered uplifting speeches outlining their hopes and dreams for the future of Stratford.

Naia spoke of her vision for a greener town:

“Improving the environment for future generations via more recycling bins, shops increasing the amount of biodegradable materials that are used, and a greater number of litter-picking groups to clean up and improve rubbish-infested areas and our wonderful river to help wildlife thrive.”

Sara shared her aspiration for safer travel and sustainability:

“I would love there to be cycle lanes on every road, making it safer for students to ride to school, especially if they are on their own.”

The date of the ceremony held additional historical significance, marking 50 years since the late Queen Elizabeth II formally opened the Centenary Gardens – also known locally as The Dell. As part of the celebration, the original commemorative plaque from 1975 was reinstated onto the wall overlooking the gardens, further connecting Stratford’s past, present, and future.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

“It was a real privilege to plant this English Oak as a tribute to His Majesty The King. This tree not only marks a significant moment in our national history, but it also represents our long-standing traditions, connection to the land, and hopes for a more sustainable and inclusive future. It was especially inspiring to hear from the young people who shared heartfelt visions for their town.”

The newly planted English Oak stands as a living symbol of celebration, hope, and environmental stewardship.