Olympic star visits pupils at Boughton Leigh Junior School

Rugby’s own Olympic kayaker, Kimberley Woods, dropped in to a careers fair at Boughton Leigh Junior School to offer inspiration to young minds already buzzing with ideas about their future.

Kimberley, who has represented Team GB at the highest level, kindly gave her time to talk to pupils about her journey into sport. Kimberley’s key message to the children was to follow their dreams, emphasising that hard work and dedication truly pay off. One of the highlights of her visit was letting the pupils sit in the kayak she used to win her Olympic medal, which brought her story vividly to life.

The event, for Year 4 pupils, brought together professionals from a wide range of sectors, offering students a glimpse into the world of work. Guests included representatives from Jaguar Land Rover, health professionals from the NHS, the Mayor of Rugby, local youth services, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Roar Cheerleading and Dance, and research scientists.

Pupils had the unique opportunity to engage directly with professionals, ask thoughtful questions, and gain some insight into the skills, knowledge, and experiences needed for different careers.

The event was organised by Year 4 Lead, Adina Murataj, who said: “We’re really grateful to all of the visitors who gave up their time to support our pupils. It was a brilliant day, and Kimberley’s visit made it even more special. Her story helped the children to see that people from their own community can go on to achieve amazing things with the right support and determination.”

One enthusiastic pupil shared, “I really enjoyed the whole event—it was fun and exciting to see all the different careers. I particularly liked the cheerleading. I learnt that cheerleading takes a lot of teamwork and dedication, and it inspired me to try something new and be more active.”

Another added, “I really liked the car modelling and the nurse. I learnt how cars are designed and how nurses care for people every day. Since my mum is a nurse, it made me think more about following in her footsteps and helping others. I thought the whole day was amazing and I enjoyed learning about all the jobs.”

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, praised the initiative. He added: “Events like this are a fantastic way to open young people’s eyes to the many exciting career paths available to them. As a child-friendly county, we fully support and need these kinds of initiatives to ensure our children are equipped with the skills, confidence, and inspiration they need for the future.”

The school hopes to build on the success of this event with further opportunities to support children’s aspirations and future ambitions.