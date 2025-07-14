Information on Footway Reconstruction of D7083 Elmdene Road, Kenilworth

D7083 Elmdene Road, Kenilworth - Footway Reconstruction

Scheme Details

It has been identified that sections of the footway on D7083 Elmdene Road, Kenilworth are in need of structural repair. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor, Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking these works.

Phase 1

Start Date - 25 July 2025

Anticipated End Date - 08 August 2025

Working Hours - 09:30 - 15:30 (weekdays only)

Phase 2

Start Date - 11 August 2025

Anticipated End Date - 22 August 2025

Working Hours - 09:30 - 15:30 (weekdays only)

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be carried out under two-way temporary traffic lights. They will only be on during the working hours stated above. There will inevitably be some disruption to properties and businesses, but every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum.

Please find below links to some more information about the works for your records

Warwickshire County Council wish to thank you in anticipation of your co-operation which will help to ensure the works are carried out as quickly and safely as possible if you require any further information or wish to discuss the works, please do not hesitate to use the contact details below.

Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323 (Monday - Friday 09:00-15:30)

Warwickshire County Council contact – Rober Butterill - 01926 410410. (Monday - Thursday 09:00 - 17:00, Friday 09:00 - 16:30)

Feedback

We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.

County Highways feedback form (Microsoft Forms)