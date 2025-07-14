Stay fire safe in the kitchen this summer

As the summer holidays draw closer, many children across Warwickshire will be spending more time at home and in the kitchen.

Whether they are lending a helping hand or just getting a snack, it is important they know the potential dangers when spending time preparing food.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is asking parents and carers to make any kitchen activities a chance for children to learn fire safety this summer.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety said: “Involving children in the kitchen is a great way for parents and carers to teach them about how to safely cook in the kitchen, the potential fire hazards that can occur and what to do if the worst should happen.

“Staying fire safe is a key priority for us, and starting those skills early is invaluable to our children and young people.”

Top tips for staying safe in the kitchen this summer include:

Take care if you need to leave the kitchen whilst cooking. Take pans off the heat or turn them down to avoid risk.

If a pan catches fire, don’t take any risks – Get out, stay out and call 999.

Double check the hob is turned off once you’ve finished cooking.

Keep tea towels and cloths away from the cooker and hob.

Take care if you’re wearing loose clothing – this can easily catch fire.

Avoid leaving children in the kitchen alone when cooking. Keep matches and saucepan handles out of their reach.

Take care with electrics – keep leads and appliances away from water and place grills and away from curtains and kitchen rolls.

Keep your equipment clean and in good working order. A build-up of fat and grease can ignite a fire.

Don’t cook after drinking alcohol.

Hot oil can catch fire easily - be careful that it doesn’t overheat.

Never throw water on a chip pan fire.

In the event of a fire, have an escape plan in place.

Get at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home and test them monthly.