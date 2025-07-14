Help shape the future of Autism support in Coventry and Warwickshire – survey deadline extended!

People with experience of autism services in Coventry and Warwickshire are being encouraged to share their views – and now have more time to do so.

Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System has extended the deadline for its important survey, which aims to shape the future of autism support across the region. The survey will now close on Sunday 20 July 2025, giving more people the opportunity to have their say.

The Coventry and Warwickshire All-Age Autism Strategy 2021–2026 was developed in partnership with autistic individuals, their families, and professionals. It focuses on five key priority areas identified through engagement and co-production.

As part of an ongoing commitment to improving services, the Integrated Care System is inviting anyone with experience of accessing autism services to share their views on what progress has been made and what more needs to be done.

The consultation covers six key areas:

Early and ongoing support – Supporting autistic people before and after diagnosis.

Reducing inequalities – Making the region more inclusive and autism-friendly.

Building local capacity – Equipping local services to better support autistic people.

Specialist support – Developing tailored services for complex needs.

Working together – Strengthening collaboration and understanding of autism.

Dr Imogen Staveley, Chief Medical Officer at Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said:

“It’s vital we work in partnership with local people to develop a clear understanding of what matters to them. Hearing the voices of autistic people and those who care for and support them will mean we can make sure that our services are as effective and supportive as possible.

"We encourage everyone who has experience of using or working with autism services to participate in the survey to help make Coventry and Warwickshire a more inclusive and supportive place for autistic people and their families.”

How to take part:

Fill in an online survey

Request alternative formats or support: Email IntegratedLDACommissioningTeam@warwickshire.gov.uk

Write to: Integrated LDA Commissioning Team, Children and All Age Disabilities Commissioning, Social Care and Health Commissioning, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL

The survey will now close on 20 July 2025.

This work is a joint initiative by Warwickshire County Council, Coventry City Council, the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, and the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust. Find out more about this work here.