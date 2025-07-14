Fostering teenagers – what's it really like?  

A new awareness initiative in Warwickshire directly tackles common misconceptions about fostering teenagers.

Information is being shared by Warwickshire Fostering to highlight the significant positive impact foster carers have on young lives to encourage more residents to consider opening their homes to teens.

Currently, around 750 children are in care in Warwickshire, all in need of a stable and caring home. Sadly, a shortage of local foster carers can mean these children face being moved away from their familiar surroundings, including their schools, friends, and crucial support networks. Warwickshire Fostering is passionately committed to ensuring that children can remain close to their communities, where they feel connected and supported.

Prospective foster carers often have reservations about welcoming a teenager into their home due to prevalent myths and stereotypes. This initiative directly addresses these concerns, offering a realistic and positive perspective on the rewarding experience of fostering older children.

"There's a common misconception that fostering teenagers is more challenging than fostering younger children, but that's simply not true," says Rebecca Clifford, Team Manager at Warwickshire Fostering. "Teenagers bring their own unique strengths and personalities, and providing them with a stable, supportive environment during such a crucial time in their lives can be incredibly rewarding for both the young person and the foster family. We want to show people the incredible difference they can make."

The service is reaching out to counter common beliefs that can deter potential carers. For instance, many people worry that teenagers in foster care may have behavioural issues due to past trauma, neglect, or instability, or that they might be inherently rebellious or difficult. Whilst we know some teens do struggle, this perception can overshadow the reality that many are resilient, kind, and just need a chance.

Another frequent concern is about attachment and bonding; some potential foster carers feel it might be harder to form a close bond with a teenager compared to a younger child, or that teenagers can't form new meaningful relationships with foster carers. The truth is, many teens actively seek out connections, and it's often easier to find common ground with young people who, despite possibly being cautious from past experiences, genuinely seek consistency, reliability, and time. We find that contrary to the belief that teenagers don't want to engage in family activities, they do want to be part of family life and to feel included; they just need extra support to give them time and tools to help them feel valued and able to contribute.

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Interim Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said: "Every young person deserves a stable and loving home where they can feel safe and supported. Fostering a teenager can truly transform their life, offering them the guidance and stability they need to thrive as they transition into adulthood. We are dedicated to providing our foster carers with all the training and support necessary to make this rewarding journey a success. Please reach out to our friendly team who will guide you every step of the way".

Visit the Warwickshire Fostering website at https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/ or call 0800 408 1556 for a confidential, informal chat. This could be the start of an incredibly rewarding journey.