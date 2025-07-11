Eatery expands with CWRT backing

A Good Catch, the Leamington Spa-based Hawaiian poke bowls restaurant, secured funding from the Local Communities & Enterprise Fund (LCE) and is now thriving.

Female entrepreneur Mandi Attarani is celebrating the third anniversary and expansion of her Leamington Spa restaurant A Good Catch after receiving a vital loan from Warwickshire County Council’s Local Communities & Enterprise Fund (LCE), delivered by the Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust (CWRT).

Located on Regent Street in Leamington Spa, A Good Catch is a restaurant that specialises in freshly prepared Hawaiian poke bowls. Mandi was inspired to open the restaurant in 2022 after identifying a gap in the market for a healthy alternative to processed fast food outlets. A former hairstylist Mandi decided to pursue her passion to bring delicious poke bowls to the local area.

However, setting up a business post pandemic has come with its challenges. Like many start-ups Mandi experienced cashflow difficulties which led to her experiencing some debts. She found it difficult to access lending from the usual High Street banking routes who were unable to support her. It is here that CWRT stepped in to help by providing an affordable finance option that has helped her to repay her debts, manage her cash flow and invest in the future growth and marketing of her business. This month the business is celebrating its third year anniversary.

Mandi Attarani, Owner of A Good Catch, said: “Food is my passion and during the pandemic I noticed the lack of healthy food options available locally. As a busy businesswoman with a family, I understand the pressures of putting healthy home cooked meals on the table. I wanted to create a restaurant with a menu that offers an alternative to processed fast food.

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved so far, but it’s not been without its challenges. When I experienced financial difficulties, I struggled to access finance. Unfortunately, traditional lenders turned me away, and that’s when I found out about the LCE Fund provided by Warwickshire County Council via CWRT. It changed everything. As a start-up I’ve faced unplanned financial hurdles, but the loan has helped me to repay debts, manage my cash flow and invest in the business. I’ve also been able to buy a new car and look at ways to advertise my business. Without the right support, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

The LCE Fund was created precisely to back businesses like A Good Catch — locally based and full of potential. It is part of Warwickshire County Council’s £64 million Warwickshire Investment Fund (WIF) and was launched in 2022 to provide loans to businesses who were struggling to access lending by the traditional lenders.

The LCE Fund has proved hugely effective in shoring up businesses, enabling growth and safeguarding and creating jobs. In its first three years, LCE Fund has lent just over £5.88million to 96 businesses, safeguarding 441 jobs, creating 30 jobs and is forecasted to create a further 429 jobs. The economic impact of jobs safeguarded and to be created is £22.5million – an almost 4 time return on investment.

Sheridan Sulskis, CEO of CWRT added: “A Good Catch is exactly the kind of business we exist to support. As an ethical lender, CWRT is here to fill the gaps left by mainstream providers, particularly for early-stage businesses that may not meet traditional credit scoring thresholds or lack a strong balance sheet or security to lend against. Mandi is not only passionate about being her own boss, but she is also creating local employment and contributing to the economy. By offering accessible finance where traditional lenders fall short, LCE is proud to help entrepreneurs like Mandi to unlock their potential. These are exactly the kinds of outcomes we aim to empower through our lending.”

* The LCE Fund is a finance strand from the Warwickshire Investment Fund; this is a 5-year Warwickshire County Council access to finance initiative. This aims to support the economic recovery and future growth of Warwickshire. It is specifically designed to support a range of SMEs, regardless of their trading status - micro businesses, smaller and medium businesses, start-ups, and social enterprises with loans between £10,000 up to £150,000. To be eligible for the Fund you must be trading or going to start trading in Warwickshire or you must be in the process of relocating to the Warwickshire region.

To learn more about LCE and how it could support your business, visit: https://www.cwrt.uk.com/local-communities-enterprise-fund