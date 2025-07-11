Council marks National Day of Remembrance for victims of honour-based abuse

Next week Warwickshire County Council and its partners will be showing solidarity for victims of honour-based abuse across the county.

National Day of Remembrance for victims of honour based abuse takes place on Monday 14 July, and is a reminder that honour based abuse can affect anyone, regardless of sexuality, gender, age or faith.

The 14 of July is poignant as it marks the birthday of 17-year-old Shafilea Ahmed. Shafilea was murdered by her parents because she refused a forced marriage. Subsequently, her parents were imprisoned for her murder in August 2012.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“This National Day of Remembrance, we are reminding those who may be experiencing physical, sexual, emotional or coercive control that help is available to keep you safe and well. Working with our partners, we can signpost to the most relevant organisations who will safeguard both you and any dependents that you may have. There is help and support available, and please remember you are not alone.”

According to national charity, Karma Nirvana, honour based abuse is a form of Domestic Abuse which is motivated by the abuser’s perception that a person has brought or may bring ‘dishonour’ or ‘shame’ to themselves, their family or the community. It can take many forms, and can be complex to identify, but ultimately it centres around the idea of controlling individuals to make them behave in certain ways or subscribe to certain beliefs. This can be anything from forced marriage, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) to ‘honour’ based killings. Some of the common signs are:

School truancy or not being allowed to work

Low motivation when at work or school

Lack of engagement in extracurricular or social activities

Self-harm

Mental health concerns such as depression

Reports of domestic abuse at home

Missing young people reported in the family in the past

A family history of forced marriage or FGM

Parents announcing that they will be taking a child out of the country for a prolonged period

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Andrews said: “Today gives us the opportunity to remember victims of honour-based abuse and what we need to do to tackle this type of crime. Culture and tradition will never be excuses for this type of offending. Honour based abuse is happening in Warwickshire and we all have a role to play in looking out for the signs and reporting concerns.”

He added: “To victims of honour-based abuse, I can assure you we will do everything we can give you best possible care and support. We can refer victims to specialist services where necessary. We will also work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.”

For help visit Talk2Someone at www.talk2someone.org.uk/, and click on the box called Harmful Practices.

In addition to local support, the following regional and national helplines can also provide help and advice to Warwickshire residents:

West Midlands Forced Marriage and ‘Honour’ Based Abuse 24 Hour Free Helpline. Phone 0800 953 9777

National Forced Marriage Unit. Phone 020 7008 0151, email fmu@fco.gov.uk or visit www.gov.uk/guidance/forced-marriage

Karma Nirvana is a national charity supporting victims of honour-based abuse and forced marriage. Phone Karma Nirvana’s helpline on 0800 5999 247, or go to https://karmanirvana.org.uk/

NSPCC FGM. FGM is a form of child abuse and is considered a criminal offence in the UK. There are no medical reasons for FGM to be carried out. Help is available from NSPCC’s FGM helpline by calling 0800 028 3550, emailing help@NSPCC.org.uk, or visit Female Genital Mutilation - Prevent & Protect | NSPCC

For those at risk of becoming a victim of honour-based abuse or forced marriage, or know someone who is, incidents can be reported to Warwickshire Police by phone on 101. In an emergency call 999.