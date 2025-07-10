Is your health ready for this year’s summer festival events?

The summer festival season has arrived, bringing with it a reminder to all festivalgoers to enjoy themselves safely.

Summer holidays abroad or at home are often a welcome pause for families. But with suitcases packed and travel plans underway, sometimes it can be easy to overlook vaccinations which are important for protection against preventable illnesses.

Holidaymakers are encouraged to ask their GP first about their vaccination history. This is to check routine immunisations are up to date, and if any travel vaccinations are needed for long-haul destinations.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“It is important for residents to check with their GP about what vaccinations they may need before going on holiday, whether that is travelling abroad or staying within the UK. For those needing multiple vaccinations before visiting another country, please allow plenty of time to have each vaccination, as some may take a few weeks to become effective.

“For holidays within the UK, routine NHS vaccinations are just as important to stay healthy and independent, and I encourage everyone to check their vaccinations are up to date.”

The common vaccinations to consider before going on holiday are:

Hepatitis A and B vaccine - recommended for many destinations, especially in East and Southeast Asia.

Japanese Encephalitis vaccine – to consider for travel to East and Southeast Asia.

Meningococcal Meningitis vaccine - important for travellers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Umrah and Hajj pilgrims, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Typhoid vaccine - recommended for travellers to Sri Lanka and other regions with outbreaks.

For more information, please visit www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/travel-vaccinations/available-travel-vaccines/

For those remaining in the UK, or as part of preparations for travel abroad, it is important to review routine vaccinations. Vaccines for MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), polio, hepatitis, meningitis, and tetanus should be considered. Measles rates are currently rising across the country, which means individuals, and any dependants they may have, are advised to ensure they are protected with the relevant vaccinations before beginning a holiday.

For dependents it is important to consider the following vaccinations:

4-in-1 pre-school booster - protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and polio.

6-in-1 vaccine - protects against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) bacteria, and hepatitis B.

MenB vaccine - protects against Meningococcal group B.

MMR vaccine - protects against measles, mumps, and rubella.

Pneumococcal vaccine - protects against pneumococcal disease (13 serotypes).

Rotavirus vaccine - protects against rotavirus gastroenteritis.



For young people and adults, the following vaccinations are also available:

MMR vaccine - recommended for those who have not received two doses.

Td/IPV (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Polio) - booster doses are recommended for older children and adults.



For more information about vaccinations visit GOV.UK website.