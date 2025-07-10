Summer fun for families across Warwickshire

Help is on hand to help families to find free and low-cost activities to keep children active, learning and entertained.

Warwickshire families can look forward to a summer packed with fun, creativity, and adventure, thanks to a wide range of activities supported by Warwickshire County Council.

Whether it’s outdoor exploration, creative workshops, exciting holiday clubs or support for families, there’s something for every child and young person to enjoy this summer.

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) Programme is back this summer from Monday 21 July to Friday 29 August, offering eligible children from Reception to Year 11 access to free holiday clubs with healthy meals and a variety of activities – from sports and music to drama, animal care, and cooking.

Sessions are also tailored for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), ensuring activities are inclusive and accessible.

Families receiving benefits-related free school meals should have received a HAF booking code via text. Those who believe they are eligible but have not received a code are encouraged to contact hafprogramme@warwickshire.gov.uk or call 01926 742274.

To find out more and book, visit: searchout.warwickshire.gov.uk/holidays-activities-food-haf

Libraries and Museums

Warwickshire Libraries are hosting a summer full of book-themed activities, creative challenges, and reading adventures for children of all ages.

Young readers can take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, themed “Story Garden”, and join the weekly Story Garden Club—a fun and engaging space for children aged 4–11 to enjoy themed activities, share book reviews, and discover new favourite stories. For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/warwickshire-library-information-service-71495569053#collections

The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team is offering a fantastic range of free and low-cost activities to keep children, and young people entertained this summer. With artists and history experts on hand, there are plenty of opportunities to explore local history, get creative, and have fun. Families can enjoy a free fossil trail, interactive exhibits, and a variety of themed events throughout the summer — from Stone Age demonstrations and messy play for little ones, to hands-on creative sessions like building a giant Jurassic Sea monster sculpture.

Explore more museum events at: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/

Get outdoors this summer

Warwickshire’s country parks and greenways are an excellent choice for families looking for affordable days out in nature. With play areas, miniature railways, bike hires, scenic walking routes, and a variety of food and drink options, there’s plenty to explore and discover.

Families can also get involved in ranger-led activities including pond dipping, den building, minibeast hunting, and a variety of arts and crafts. Book tickets here.

Don’t miss the Child Friendly Warwickshire Trail at Pooley Country Park – a free activity with a small prize for all who complete the trail.

The Warwickshire SEND Local Offer Facebook page is a great place to look for activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

For additional events and activities, as well as last minute childcare information and links to family services and support, visit the Family Information Services website.

As part of your summer plans, be sure to look out for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) who will be out and about across the county with a range of exciting events for all ages. It's a fantastic opportunity to meet your local firefighters, learn valuable safety advice, and enjoy some fun-filled activities.

Here's where you can find WFRS this summer:

19 July – 11am–3pm – WFRS Colour Run, Rugby Free Secondary School: Get ready for a vibrant day! WFRS is hosting a colour run where everyone is welcome to take part. Secure your space today by visiting: https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/event/colour-run--copy

2 August - 10am–4pm – Southam Fire Station Open Day: A great day out for the whole family, featuring fire safety advice, Safe & Well checks, and more. For additional information, visit: https://fb.me/e/5JhVOo8V7

23 August - 12–5pm – Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station Open Day: Enjoy a fantastic family day out with a bouncy castle, face painting, and much more! Find further details here: https://fb.me/e/6mFSzpDhG

24 August - 12–5pm – Nuneaton Carnival: Come and see WFRS at one of Warwickshire's biggest community celebrations. Learn more about the carnival at: https://www.nuneatoncommunitycarnival.com/

And don’t forget to check with your local Children and Family Centres for free activities and sessions for everyone this summer!

Warwickshire County Councillor George Finch, Interim Leader and Portfolio Holder for Children and Families said:

“We’re proud to support families across Warwickshire with a summer full of opportunities to play, learn, and grow. From free holiday clubs and outdoor adventures to creative workshops and family support, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.” “These activities reflect our commitment to making Warwickshire a more child friendly county, where every child has the chance to be happy, healthy, and heard.”

Stay up to date with all the latest summer activities by following Child Friendly Warwickshire on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.