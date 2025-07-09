A452 Europa Way - Queensway to Princes Drive Signalisation scheme: Progress Update June 2025

The scheme has progressed on schedule throughout June with further progress made on Phase J along with Phases E and M nearing completion.

Significant progress was made in June on Phase E, Fords Field footpath widening. The edge kerbing installation and laying of the lower structural stone layer was completed along the full length of the path. Completion will be achieved in early-July upon final surfacing works.

Phase M is also nearing completion with several key activities completed throughout the month including the new carriageway kerb realignment and reconstruction of the widened pedestrian footpath.

The traffic signal installation on the south of the scheme commenced in mid-June. The phase consisted of erecting and connecting 28 new traffic signal columns and installing the controller hardware into the master control cabinet.

The excavation of the Sustainable Urban Drainage (SUD) basin in phase J was started in June. Works also progressed on both sides of Myton Road simultaneously consisting of carriageway kerb and footway edge kerb realignments.

To ensure that traffic flow throughout the scheme is not adversely impacted, active traffic management measures will be implemented exclusively during off-peak periods between 9:00 am and 3:30 pm.

We continue to thank all residents, businesses, and visitors to the area for their co-operation and patience as we work to deliver these improvements. The works are progressing as scheduled, and scheme completion remains on track for summer 2025.

On behalf of WCC and CR Reynolds, we apologise for any inconvenience/delays you may encounter due to the construction activities and temporary traffic management in place.

Progress to date

Phase E – Fords Field footpath

Great progress was made throughout June on the widening of Fords Field pedestrian footpath. The edge kerb installation was completed over the parallel 130m length, and the lower structural stone layer was laid, see Figure 1. The new footpath lighting columns were also installed and tested.

Figure 1 Phase E - Fords Field Footpath Edge Kerb & Stone Installation

Phase E is on track to be completed in early-July. The activities required to finish the phase include the laying the upper tarmac layers of the footpath including the binder layer and final surface layer. A temporary diversion route through Fords Field is still in place and will remain until the footpath surfacing is completed.

Phase J – Myton Road East

Phase J has continued throughout June with great progress made and several key activities completed. Kerb realignment works were completed on the eastbound approach towards Leamington, see Figure 2.

Figure 2 Phase J – Kerb Realignment Eastbound

Works then began on the adjacent side of the carriageway to realign the kerb line and widen the existing pedestrian path by an additional 1m. Throughout mid-June the existing kerbs were excavated, and the new alignment was laid, see Figure 3. Control measures were in place to avoid disturbing any roots within the vicinity of mature trees.

Figure 3 Phase J – Kerb Realignment Westbound

In late-June works started on the second highway drainage attenuation basin. The basin was first excavated then lined with a geotextile membrane and filled with gravel for permeability, see Figure 4. The kerb alignment was also altered to provide an enhanced user comfort to the roundabout approach.

Figure 4 Phase J – Highway Drainage Attenuation basin

The infiltration basin’s purpose is to act as a natural vegetated filter to ensure carriageway runoff and pollutants are captured whilst slowing the flow rate and storing the water. This additional storage capacity will alleviate the stress on the existing highway drainage system further along the road network during high storm events.

Planned completion is scheduled for late-July with the following activities remaining, final drainage attenuation basin topsoiling, street lighting installation, pedestrian footpath widening (eastbound & westbound), traffic signal installation, final carriageway surfacing and footway surfacing.

Phase M – Old Warwick Road South

Phase M is nearing completion with several key activities completed throughout June.

The new realigned kerb line was laid in early-June followed by the installation of the footpath edgings, see Figure 5. Once completed the new street lighting columns were installed and tested.

Figure 5 Phase M – Highway Kerb and Footpath Edge Kerb Installation

In mid-June, the lower structural stone layers for the widened pedestrian footpath were laid and brought to the correct level. On completion, the footpath was then surfaced with the upper tarmac binder layer and reopened to the public, see Figure 6.

Figure 6 Phase M – Footway Stone & Tarmac Layers

Works will continue on Phase M with completion scheduled for Mid-July. Activities scheduled for the month include the laying final tarmac surface layer and traffic signal equipment installation.

Europa Way South – Traffic signal installation

As all major highway alteration work is complete on the southern extents of the scheme, the traffic signal installation commenced. The installation consisted of erecting 28 new traffic signal columns, see Figure 7.

Figure 7 Queensway Roundabout Signalisation – Traffic Signal Pole Installation

The traffic signal cabling required to allow communication between the sets of lights was then drawn through the multitude of underground ducts and wired into the two traffic signal controller cabinets, see Figure 8.

Figure 8 Queensway Roundabout Signalisation – Traffic Signal Controller Installation