Market Hall Museum gets a visit from the Child Friendly Warwickshire bear

The county's child friendly mascot supported children to be happy and skilled with a recent trip to a historic Warwick museum.

The Child Friendly Warwickshire bear visited Market Hall Museum to find out more about Warwickshire, from the prehistoric period through to the present. Exhibitions at the museum include the Sheldon Tapestry Map of Warwickshire, the historic Wilmcote Plesiosaur skeleton and the interactive display of the fire of Warwick.

For families looking for something fun to do with their children on weekends or when school's out for summer, there are plenty of events and activities that take place at Market Hall Museum, such as:

In addition to these events, Heritage and Culture Warwickshire offers a variety of activities for children and families, which can be found on the service’s events page.

Warwickshire County Councillor Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture, said: “Market Hall Museum offers a range of activities and events for all ages which offer great ways for people to immerse them in the history of the county. Market Hall Museum is a good example of the child friendly places in Warwickshire which support the county’s ambitions for children to be happy, healthy, heard, safe and skilled.”

Watch this video to see what the bear got up to on its visit.