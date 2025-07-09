Speed Limit Order and S65/66 Cycle tracks - A423 Southam (Aldi)

Reduce the existing National Speed Limit on the A423 Southam Bypass, Southam, to 50mph on the length of road.

Convert existing sections of footway into a shared use footway / cycle track for use by pedestrians and cyclists on the northern side of the A423 Southam Bypass, A425 Leamington Road and C210 Banbury Road over the lengths of roads and construct a shared use footway / cycle track for use by pedestrians and cyclists on the southern side of the A423 Southam Bypass over the length of road.

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Mark Salt, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (marksalt@warwickshire.gov.uk).

Any objections to or representations in support of the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mark Salt, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4SP or via email to s278teamenquiries@warwickshire.gov.uk using the reference “S278 A423 Southam Bypass (Aldi)”. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at ).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 4 August 2025.