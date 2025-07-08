Celebrating Engineering Excellence: Highlights from 2024

Warwickshire’s engineers took centre stage once again at the 21st annual Celebrating Engineering Excellence review of 2024 recently held at the historic Old Shire Hall in Warwick.

The event brought together more than 50 attendees, including senior leaders from Warwickshire County Council and elected members, to shine a light on the incredible work taking place across the county’s highways and infrastructure.

More than just a review of the year, the event served as a powerful reminder of the talent, dedication, and innovation within Warwickshire’s engineering teams. It was a valuable opportunity for colleagues from across the service to reconnect, share knowledge, and showcase the impact of their work - not just in terms of technical delivery, but in the lives of residents, commuters, and local communities.

This year’s theme: Communication in action

This year, a central theme guided the presentations: Communication. Each team not only demonstrated the technical excellence behind their projects but also the importance of engaging with communities, residents, and road users impacted by the work. The message was clear - great engineering is about more than just concrete and calculations. It's about people, collaboration, and thoughtful delivery.

Showcasing Warwickshire’s engineering highlights

Three standout projects were presented, highlighting a range of skills across traffic management, bridge and culvert works, and multi-agency collaboration:

A4177 Birmingham Road, Hatton – right-turn lane

This project, delivered with developer Taylor Wimpey, created a right-turn lane to support a new housing development. The A4177 is a vital and heavily used route, and the team faced the challenge of implementing major works with no offline diversion options. Thanks to strategic traffic planning and strong communication with road users, disruption was minimised and the scheme delivered safely and efficiently.

Ford Foundry and Queensway Roundabouts (Europa Way)

This ambitious scheme tackled two interlinked roundabouts between Warwick and Leamington, forming a critical part of the Europa Way transport corridor. With increasing housing and commercial development in the area, the signalisation and upgrade of these roundabouts ensures the network can handle future demand. The project also integrated active travel routes and innovative structural solutions, demonstrating a truly modern approach to network planning.

Manor House Culvert, Fillongley – Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) lining refurbishment

Preserving infrastructure while keeping disruption low was the key aim of this culvert refurbishment. By installing Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) lining, the team extended the lifespan of the culvert with minimal impact on local roads and residents. This is just one example of the proactive maintenance strategies keeping Warwickshire moving.

Cllr Nigel Golby, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said:

“The event reaffirmed that Warwickshire’s engineers are not just maintaining infrastructure - they’re building the future, with sustainability, innovation, and communication at the heart of everything they do.”