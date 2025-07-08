Celebration event recognises outstanding contributions towards road safety and active travel

Warwickshire Road Safety Team hosted the second annual Safe and Active Schools Award Event recognising the outstanding achievements of primary schools in promoting road safety and active travel.

Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team hosted the second annual Safe and Active Schools Award Event recognising the outstanding achievements of primary schools across the county in promoting road safety and active travel.

Held at Old Shire Hall in Warwick recently, this year’s event brought together Safe and Active School Champions, pupils, road safety partners, and Warwickshire County Council colleagues to recognise and reward the incredible efforts being made to keep children safe and active on their journeys to and from schools. The event was bigger and better than previous years, reflecting the growing enthusiasm and commitment from Warwickshire schools, pupils and partners.

A total of ten Long Service Awards were presented, alongside two Bronze, four Silver, four Gold, and 11 Platinum Awards, celebrating long-term commitment and exceptional contributions.

Award Highlights

Active Travellers Awards were presented to:

Hurley Primary, Dordon Primary, and Eastlands Primary for significantly increasing levels of active travel over the past three years and embedding active travel into school life.

Active Travel Innovation Awards went to:

Galley Common Infant School for launching a successful scooter club.

Stratford-upon-Avon Primary, Milverton Primary, and Alveston Primary for their leadership in establishing and running bike buses.

Road Safety Excellence Awards were awarded to the following schools, all of which demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating a culture of safe and sustainable travel:

Michael Drayton Junior School

Briar Hill Infant School

Newburgh Primary School

Warwick Bear Well Done Awards celebrated individual achievements:

George from Hurley Primary for creating an engaging road safety assembly.

Robert from Park Hill Junior for his contributions to the development of a new road safety film.

The prestigious Road Safety Champion Awards were presented to Oakfield Primary and Westgate Primary, both of which embraced every challenge, and fully embedded road safety and active travel into their school ethos.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: "I am incredibly proud to see the continued growth and success of our Safe and Active Schools Programme, culminating in this fantastic annual awards event.

"It's truly inspiring to witness the dedication of our schools, pupils, and partners in promoting vital road safety messages and encouraging active travel. Their outstanding efforts are making a real difference in equipping our children with the skills and knowledge to travel safely and sustainably, fostering a healthier and more secure future for our communities. This event is a testament to what we can achieve together through collaboration and a shared commitment to our children's wellbeing."

Warwickshire’s County Council’s Safe and Active Schools Programme continues to go from strength to strength, with over 100 primary schools now actively engaged. The programme is designed to equip pupils with the knowledge and practical skills to travel safely and sustainably, with key themes such as distraction, peer influence and impulse control covered, while encouraging a shift towards more active modes of travel.

For further details on Warwickshire Safe and Active Schools programme, please contact roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk and follow Road Safety Educations social media on Facebook: @WCCSafeActiveTravel