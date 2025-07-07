Alcohol awareness: Know your units

During Alcohol Awareness Week (7–13 July) Warwickshire County Council and health partners are reminding people to think about their drinking habits and the effects of alcohol on their health.

The national theme for this year is alcohol and work, highlighting the impact that drinking can have on professional lives. While a drink after work might feel like a reward or a way to unwind, alcohol can negatively impact sleep, mood, productivity, relationships, and overall wellbeing, even in the short term.

Regular drinking can be hard to monitor so people are encouraged to keep track of how much alcohol they consume and how they feel which will make it easier to break habits and make small behaviour changes.

There are many benefits of drinking less alcohol, including:

Saving money

Gaining back more time

Improvement of health

Having more energy

Sleeping better

Reduction of anxiety

Improved mood

Improving relationships

Knowing more about recommended alcohol units is helpful for people to moderate their drinking. The UK Chief Medical Officers’ Low Risk Drinking Guidelines for both men and women is to drink no more than 14 units a week on a regular basis, and to spread this out evenly over three or more days. This equates to approximately one and a half bottles of wine or six pints of standard-strength beer per week.

There are warning signs for people who may be consuming too much alcohol and spotting them could be an indication that support may be needed. People are advised to look out for the following and seek help if they need it:

Increased consumption – drinking more often or in larger amounts than before

Struggling to cut down – finding it hard to stick to limits

Poor sleep – using alcohol to sleep or noticing disrupted rest

Anticipating the next drink – regularly thinking about when you’ll drink next

Risky behaviour – blackouts, memory loss, or unsafe situations

Concern from others – loved ones expressing worry about your drinking.

Residents are encouraged to speak to their GP about symptoms around alcoholism and the diseases that are attached to this, such as fatty liver through to liver failure. Residents can also speak to their GP about mental health – should they need advice and support.

Councillor Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“Alcohol Awareness Week encourages everyone to reflect on their alcohol intake, and to get help if it is impacting their health and wellbeing, or those around them who are concerned. “Our commissioned service, Change Grow Live, offers free, practical, and confidential drug and alcohol advice alongside ongoing support. I encourage anyone experiencing issues with alcohol, or if you’re worried about someone else, to reach out to Change Grow Live for further help and support.”

Change Grow Live (CGL) has a full range of treatments and interventions designed to support people to take control of alcohol related issues and achieve recovery goals. CGL is free and confidential, with hubs in Leamington, Nuneaton and Rugby. For more information visit www.changegrowlive.org/drug-alcohol-service-warwickshire