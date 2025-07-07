Enjoy an adventurous summer of family events from Heritage and Culture Warwickshire

Discover Stone Age Skills, have fun at the St John’s Playhouse, get crafty at Jurassic Sea Monster, go fossil hunting and much more….

The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team have a range of free and low-cost activities to keep the kids busy this summer. With artists and history experts on hand there are lots of ways to learn about local history, get crafty and have fun.

Market Hall Museum in Warwick is also open Tuesday – Saturday and is free entry and there is also a new free summer holiday trail to take part in.

Cllr Michael Bannister, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities, said: ‘Our Heritage and Culture summer events programme is packed with a variety of themed events. It’s especially exciting to have the return of a great family day out at the St John’s Playhouse and there’s more fun on offer at the Warwickshire Libraries event Park Life Reads at Riversley Park in Nuneaton on Saturday 9 August. Lots of our events are free to join, so we hope to see you there!”.

To discover a summer of adventure with Heritage and Culture Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice.*



*Please note some events require booking.

Museum in the Park

Tuesday 22 July at St Nicholas Park, 10am – 3pm

Start the summer holidays in St Nicholas Park. See some artefacts and fossils, make a paper plate ammonite and try your hand at excavation. Warwickshire Libraries and the HAF team will also be there so pop along. Find us by the tennis courts. FREE, no need to book, just drop in.

Stone Age Skills

Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 July at Market Hall Museum, 10am-3pm

Would you survive the Stone Age? Explore life in the Stone Age and decide if you would be a farmer or hunter gatherer. Take part in different activities in the museum. Discover a key Stone Age skill of flintknapping with demonstrations from ancient technology expert and archaeologist, James Dilley. Watch and ask questions of James as he shows you how Stone Age people shaped tools from piece of stone. Suggested donation of £3 for each participating child. No need to book just drop in.

St John’s Playhouse

Tuesday 5 and Wednesday 6 August at St John’s House, Warwick, 10am – 3pm

Due to popular demand, we are turning St Johns House into a life size playhouse again this summer. Bring your friends and family for day out and bring a picnic.

Play and explore the different themes throughout the house and garden. Take part in crafts, messy play, story time, creative building, outdoor games, dressing up and lots more. Where will your imagination take you?

Activities suitable for ages 1 – 7 years. Children aged 12+ months need a ticket.

Bring a picnic and blanket.

Entry times at 10am and 11am. Event closes at 3pm. Last entry recommended 1.30pm.

Ice creams/lollies, hot and cold drinks will be available to buy, cash only.

In the event of wet weather there will be limited indoor spaces for lunch cover.

Tickets: £8 per child, £4 per adult + booking fee. Spaces are limited, please book in advance at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

Park Life Reads

Saturday 9 August at Riversley Park, Nuneaton

Does dried mole cure baldness? Find out in our activity tent, all inspired by crazy recipes from the 17th century. Try writing you own cures and get creative with potion making play. Free. For more details visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

Jurassic Sea Monster

Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 August at Market Hall Museum, 10am-3pm

Artist Darrell Wakelam is inviting you to come and help create a large 3D Jurassic Sea monster. Working with different craft materials create and add your own contribution to the sculpture of a Jurassic plesiosaur, inspired by the fossils on display at the Market Hall Museum.

Discover more about fossils and Jurassic Warwickshire from a range of other fun activities throughout the museum.

Suggested donation of £3 for each participating child. No need to book just turn up.

Family Fossil Hunt

Thursday 28 August at Cross Hands Quarry, 11am - 2pm

Enjoy a day fossil hunting and explore our Jurassic past with the Curator of Natural Sciences Jon Radley. You can keep anything you find! After the event, you can share pictures of your finds with us on Facebook/Instagram for identification.

Suitable for ages 7+. All children must be accompanied by an adult. All attendees must pay.

Tickets: £9 + booking fee per person. Spaces limited, book in advance at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice