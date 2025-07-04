Community centre secures future with long-term lease in Nuneaton

A community centre in Nuneaton will be able to apply for vital grants to maintain and grow its offer to residents after securing a new 25-year lease.

Wembrook Community Centre has signed a new long-term lease on its current premises on Donnithorne Avenue with Warwickshire County Council, through its managing agent Warwickshire Property Management Ltd (WPM).

The centre is at the heart of the local community and was set up in 2012 to support residents in the area – now hosting more than 14 groups and events every week.

By sealing a new 25-year lease, the centre will be able to apply for various streams of short and long-term grant funding.

It has already secured a grant from Warwickshire County Council’s Social Fabric Fund, which will be used to improve its facilities, accessibility and open a new garden area to support a gardening club.

Wembrook Community Centre welcomes more than 200 visitors through its doors each week and is a hub for people of all-ages in the local community, from hosting youth clubs, holiday clubs and slimming world, to welcoming elderly residents for friendship clubs, a dementia club and a weekly drop-in session for Citizens Advice.

The centre also operates a community food pantry, in partnership with Feed the Hungry, to support local people in need.

It is also hosts a community café on Wednesday and Fridays, which is a Warm Hub, and is run by students from Oak Wood Secondary School as part of a work experience programme to give the students hands-on job experience.

Bill Sheppard, Secretary for Wembrook Community Centre, said: “Our goal is to serve the community and its needs as much as we can. “

“We’re pleased to have secured a new long-term lease on our building. It gives security for residents to know that we will still be here for the next quarter of a century, and it gives us the opportunity to grow by pursuing new grant funding.”

“This will allow us to grow the groups we currently have and improve the facilities we provide, but also to continue to develop what we do and support even more people from the local area.

WPM is part of Warwickshire Property & Development Group (WPDG), which manages the Warwickshire County Council leased portfolio.

Paul Blennerhassett, Senior Asset Manager at WPM, said: “Wembrook Community Centre is at the heart of its community and provides an invaluable service for residents.

“We’re proud to have supported the renewal of the lease, which will enable the centre to continue its brilliant work for people in Nuneaton for many years to come.”

Cllr Stephen Shaw, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property said: “Securing this long-term lease supports the centre to continue its brilliant work, providing stability and security for the future. The centre is a vibrant community hub providing a range of services and support, and this news, together with the recently secured grant from the Council’s Social Fabric Fund means it will continue to go from strength to strength.”

To find out more about Wembrook Community Centre and its calendar of events visit www.wembrookcommunitycentre.com