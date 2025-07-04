From fire engines to family fun – WFRS summer events you can’t miss!

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is excited to announce a series of open days and community events taking place across the county this summer.

With a range of events set to take place, they offer a fantastic opportunity for residents to meet their local firefighters, learn about fire safety, and enjoy a day of fun-filled activities for all ages.

Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Councillor Dale Bridgewater said:

"These summer events are a fantastic way for our communities to connect with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. They offer a unique opportunity to meet the teams from the Service, learn about fire safety and enjoy a day of fun for the whole family. I encourage everyone to come along, get involved, and find out more about the range of work involved in keeping Warwickshire safe."

Upcoming Events

5 July - 9am–1pm Henley-in-Arden Fire Station Open Day: Join us for a morning of fire station tours, safety demonstrations, and family-friendly activities. More info: https://fb.me/e/6AMuWmHj3

12 July - 10m–2pm Football tournament and family fun day, Home Guard Club, Main Street, Tiddington: Cheer us on as our team of Galactico’s face up from teams around the region, including JLR, Heathcote Athletic and Kenilworth Town, in a football tournament. There’s also plenty to keep the little ones entertained too, with ice cream, refreshment stalls and a bouncy castle!

19 July - 9am–3pm Ladies Day – The Piston Club, Stratford-upon-Avon: A day dedicated to road safety and wellbeing, with support from the Biker Down partnership. More info: https://fb.me/e/3kH5X8Bry

19 July – 11am–3pm WFRS colour run, Rugby Free Secondary School: We will be hosting a colour run and everyone is welcome to take part. Complete the 1 mile run at your own pace, whether that’s walking, running, sprinting or jogging. There will be plenty of refreshments, stalls, and activities to keep the whole family entertained. Entry fee – adults £5/children £3.50. Secure your space today, by visiting: https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/event/colour-run--copy

2 August - 10am–4pm Southam Fire Station Open Day: A great day out for the whole family with fire safety advice, Safe & Well checks, and more. More info: https://fb.me/e/5JhVOo8V7

12 August - 10am–6pm Uniformed Services Event, Nuneaton: A showcase of Warwickshire’s emergency services, with WFRS offering safety advice and demonstrations. More info: https://nuneatonbid.co.uk/event/%F0%9F%9A%93-uniformed-services-day/



16 August - 11am–6pm Warwickshire Pride: WFRS will be supporting this vibrant celebration with fire safety advice and community engagement.

23 August - 12–5pm Stratford-upon-Avon Fire Station Open Day: A great day out for the whole family with a bouncy castle, face painting and more. More info: https://fb.me/e/6mFSzpDhG

24 August - 12–5pm Nuneaton Carnival: Come and see us at one of the county’s biggest community celebrations. More info: https://www.nuneatoncommunitycarnival.com/

These events are a brilliant way to learn more about the vital work of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, while enjoying a day out with friends and family. We look forward to seeing you there!