Warwickshire schools enter second year of neurodiversity inclusion project

This week marks the exciting launch of the second year of the Partnership for the Inclusion of Neurodiversity in Schools (PINS) project.

PINS is a pioneering initiative aimed at transforming the educational experience for neurodivergent children and their families across Warwickshire.

Led by Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) and Warwickshire County Council, in collaboration with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice (WPCV), the PINS project is focused on embedding inclusive practices across whole school communities.

A total of 32 schools are participating in this year’s programme, 20 in Warwickshire and 12 in Coventry. Over the next four months, participating schools will receive intensive training and tailored support to deepen their understanding of neurodiversity and improve outcomes for all learners.

Funded through the government’s Shared Outcomes Fund, the project prioritises early intervention, inclusive teaching, and stronger partnerships with families. By working collaboratively with schools, health professionals, and parent carers, PINS aims to create more supportive and equitable learning environments.

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, said:

“We’re really pleased to be working with an incredible group of schools this year. By continuing to work in close partnership with health professionals, Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, schools, and families, we’re not only improving the day-to-day experiences of neurodivergent children and young people, but we’re also helping to embed a culture of inclusion that benefits the whole school community. The insights and active involvement of parent carers have been central to shaping this work, and we’re confident that together, we’re making a meaningful and lasting difference.”

Dr Imogen Staveley, GP and Chief Medical Officer for Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, added:

“We’re pleased to be entering the next phase of the PINS project. Over the next few months, we’ll be working closely with schools to embed meaningful changes in how they support neurodivergent children, enhancing inclusive culture, improving mental health and wellbeing, and enriching both teaching practices and learning environments. Parent and carer involvement remains central to this work, and we’re excited to continue building strong partnerships that ensure every child feels seen, supported, and able to thrive.”

Elaine Lambe, Director of Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, said:

“The PINS project has opened up a powerful opportunity to strengthen the connection between schools and families, ensuring neurodivergent children and young people receive the understanding and support they deserve. Over the past year, our conversations with parent carers have improved schools’ insight into the lived experiences of their community and enabled us to co-produce tailored plans that reflect the unique needs of each school. As we enter the second year, we’re excited to continue this collaborative journey with education and health professionals, and families, to improve the school experiences of families with neurodivergent children.”

Parents and carers of children attending participating schools are encouraged to complete the PINS Family Survey, which helps shape the programme based on real experiences.

In addition, parent engagement sessions will be held in each participating school every half term. Families interested in getting involved are encouraged to take part.